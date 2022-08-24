As you enter the Westerly-Pawcatuck area, hopefully you notice this sign proclaiming Westerly-Pawcatuck as an International City of Peace.
Thanks to the work of many including members of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group, the Westerly Rotary’s Peace and Justice Committee, and in particular, Town Manager Shawn Lacey, this sign is now posted at the main entryways to the area.
What does it mean to be an International City of Peace? Basically, it means that there is a core a group of individuals who are committed to working with other individuals and groups to create a community where the inherent worth and dignity of every living being is honored and respected and where conflicts are resolved nonviolently.
In early 2018, the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group learned about the International Cities of Peace. Their foundational vision is “to ensure everyone’s right to safety, prosperity and quality of life, the consensus values of global peace.” Their essential mission is “to build a scalable network of ‘in situ’ teams committed to peace-building in Cities of Peace around the world.”
Our group was very much aligned with ICP’s foundational vision and was very interested in becoming a part of this rapidly growing worldwide network (currently there are 365 ICPs in 71 countries on six continents) of cities seeking to create a global culture of peace.
After a brief discussion we decided to apply to become an International City of Peace. This involved filling out a multifaceted application, which included a mission statement, a vision statement, our goals, a description of our area, our legacy of peace and signing a letter of intent.
A group of us worked on this endeavor, completed the application and on
May 1, 2018, we were officially recognized as an International City of Peace by the International Cities of Peace Association.
There will be a series of ongoing articles in future editions of The Sun explaining in more detail various aspects of both the International Cities of Peace and the Westerly-Pawcatuck International City of Peace.
I suggest you visit these sites for more information:
- InternationalCitiesOfPeace.org
- wpcityofpeace.com
- Our Facebook page at facebook.com/WPInternationalCityofPeace
The writer is a resident of Westerly and a member of the Westerly Peace and Justice Group.
