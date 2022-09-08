My name is Sharon E. Ahern and I am running for the 38th District state Senate seat because I grew up in Westerly, my father was a well-known orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Elliot (a.k.a “Bones”), who was also an activist for health care reform back in the 1970s. I left Westerly for some 20 years to pursue higher education and a legal career, returning in 1999. Since then, I have dedicated my time and efforts to our community. I am seeking this opportunity to represent Westerly, as well as the shoreline portions of Charlestown and South Kingstown, because I believe my education and experience will provide the district with a strong advocate upstate.
Specifically, Senate District 38 needs a representative who has actual municipal and governmental experience. The following is a sample of what this means. I realize it reads a bit like a resume, but to me it’s important to highlight the difference between my candidacy in the Sept. 13 primary from other choices: Auxiliary member of the Westerly Planning Board (1999-2001); downtown manager, Westerly-Pawcatuck Joint Development Task Force (2001-04); chief of staff, town of Westerly (2005-14); executive director, Watch Hill Conservancy (2014-18); Westerly Town Council (2018-22) (council liaison to Stand Up For Animals; Age Friendly Westerly; Westerly Prevention & Wellness Partnership; Washington County Regional Planning Commission; The Westerly Hospital). The responsibilities associated with each of these positions can be found in detail at SharonAhernFor38.com (Meet Sharon page).
Here are my positions on issues that affect the residents of District 38:
Control taxes: Rhode Island cannot rely on the current influx of federal funds to sustain a budget. Let’s look to the principles of return on investment to study programs and see if some are failing, some are thriving and where to allocate our taxpayer dollars — with a focus on what share District 38 is getting.
Support return of meal and hotel tax to the town from which it was generated, in this case Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown, rather than allowing Providence to retain a hefty percentage.
Rights of way: The Ibisson case should have been found illegal based on vagueness long ago, which now needs to be legislatively corrected. A clear right of passage along the shore needs to be established with Senate input.
Environmental issues: Investigate waste disposal options elsewhere as models for Rhode Island because the Johnston landfill is not sustainable; advocate for open space through increased conservation easements; balance open space with solar energy; balance offshore wind with fishermen’s rights and the aquatic environment.
Affordable housing: Zoning laws need to be more permissive as to rezoning single-family homes to multifamily to offset density, which can upset established neighborhoods and open space; zoning should again be addressed to allow easier access to what are now deemed “illegal apartments.”
Gun control/mental health: Pass S2227 for an animal advocate in the court system to see cases of violent animal abuse through to full prosecution as an indicator of mental health and potential cause for a red flag investigation.
Education: Ten years after the most recent funding formula passed, it’s time to re-examine it for equity issues and for potentially unfair allocation algorithms; fund in-school behavioral councilors and tutors for after-school assistance to those struggling with the basics of math, reading and writing; support early education initiatives, though not necessarily mandate them.
Health care: Equity outcomes depend on many factors, but one which is being overlooked is “health care literacy.” The General Assembly should work with public and private providers to develop easy access to information and information that is readily understood. Individuals cannot figure out what they need or how to get it if they don’t have this at a minimum.
Thank you for reading this, and voters are encouraged to visit my website, SharonAhernFor38.com, and of course to vote on Primary Day, Tuesday, Sept. 13, if not earlier at your Town Hall or by mail if you obtained a mail-in ballot.
The writer is president of the Westerly Town Council and a candidate for the 38th District (Westerly, parts of Charlestown and South Kingstown) state Senate seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.