“Middle ground” is being kicked to the curb, banished to the woodshed. Why?
Today, it’s all immigrants or no immigrants. Diversity means hire/enroll to “mirror the population,” regardless of merit or you’re a bigot. Inclusion means everyone has to be a winner.
What poppycock!
Anyone who has ever sat in a classroom knows a diverse range of abilities is represented. There is the class genius — we even remember his/her name. There are the kids who don’t want to be called on, for they won’t know the answer. That’s life! It’s uneven, it’s unfair.
To presume that we can all be Einsteins is delusional. I was never any good at physics. No amount of tutoring or incentives would have changed that.
Yet we are moving, in some states/cities, to school systems where gifted programs are being eliminated: they are purported to be discriminatory. In other words, because I was slow in physics, all math and physics prodigies should be held back so as not to make me feel bad. These misguided efforts want to obliterate natural propensities and argue that every child can be gifted, if only given a chance. Again, poppycock. This country needs more excellence, not less. Wouldn’t it be more sensible to retain as many gifted programs as possible and back those up with programs to provide enrichment to all other students as well, to maximize their own potential?
Eliminating gifted programs is tantamount to insisting that everyone have a turn at CEO of a Fortune 500 company, otherwise we’re discriminating.
Then there’s immigration. Today, one side seems to want to welcome all comers to America and instantly grant them benefits, regardless of our ability to absorb these newcomers. The other side seems to want a closed nation, where no one is welcome whose parents weren’t born here. Where is the middle ground?
Today, there is none. We are being shoved to one side or the other. And most of us have no idea how we got here.
Can we come to our senses?
Yes, let’s have a prudent immigration policy: this nation benefits from the infusion of new blood, new ideas. But bring everyone in? No country has the resources to welcome the millions fleeing their homes for reasons of terrorism, climate extremes, poverty. Plus, bringing in large numbers without tested plans for assimilating them can be destabilizing.
As for today’s watchword “inclusion,” some would have us believe that anyone deserves a spot on any team. Tell that to the NBA, the NBL. If “inclusion” were an operating principle, the sky high salaries paid for gifted players would be absurd, as would be the high ticket prices fans pay to see their teams win.
It’s a harsh truth: life is unfair. We can make it less unfair by helping everyone achieve their maximum potential, not by pretending we all have the same potential. Not even our creator did that.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.