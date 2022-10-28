As a candidate for Westerly School Committee, imposter syndrome has certainly been a thing for me this campaign season; even seeing “campaign season” on my computer screen makes me feel as though I’m reading someone else’s diary.
Yet, each time I feel out of my depth, I remember that it’s not about me. It’s about US. It’s about our KIDS. And, it’s about our town, about who we aspire to be.
On Nov. 8, the question of how to fix what’s broken in our district and reinvest in what’s working is on the ballot. And, it’s not any one candidate, in my opinion, but an overall approach to the tasks at hand and a style of engaging with fellow committee members as well as with constituents that we are choosing.
Our School Committee sits at a pivotal place — as the “stewards and shepherds” of our children’s public school education, the point of contact for parents, teachers and our district leadership, as well as in partnership with our Town Council.
We get to choose if we are voting out of fear and fight (not, in my humble opinion, a fight FOR, but a fight AGAINST — against certain books, curricula, teachers)? Or, if we’re voting out of hope and a willingness to participate, not in the tearing down but in the building up. We get to choose if we allow, with our vote, politicization, polarization and divisiveness to sit on our School Committee, or if we embrace the collaborative work ahead, the work which will honor ALL the children and families of Westerly. We get to choose if we go back(wards) to “basics” — a narrow, one-size-fits-all approach, or, if we return to core skills while simultaneously realizing that the path our kids take is beautifully unique for each of them and a whole-child perspective is not only worthwhile but essential. We. Get. To choose.
Angela Goethals
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly School Committee.
