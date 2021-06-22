My June 13 Westerly Sun diet takeaway: Is it “Food supply has never been more vulnerable” or “Need to go Vegetarian has never been more urgent”? Funny how your 12-paragraph food supply vulnerability article concentrated on the cybersecurity threat to meatpacking plants, whose loss couldn’t possibly make vegetarians lose one bite. Considering bees pollinate our fruits, vegetables and nuts that comprise one in every three bites of food we take, according to the Bee Conservancy, isn’t today’s Bee Genocide a more compelling threat to human food supply? The bee numbers: 20,000 world species, 4,000 of which pollinate crops in N America. More than half of these 4,000 are in decline, with one in four at the risk of extinction, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. God might move in mysterious ways, but his wish for earthlings to be good to the bees and back off from eating his gateway to cholesterol animal friends couldn’t be more obvious. Want to save a life? You can donate blood or go vegetarian. Visit #Beefriend: 10 ways to save bees.
If someone with a self-identified close connection to God like the Rev. Jerry Falwell can assert “AIDS is not just God’s punishment for homosexuals, it is God’s punishment for the society that tolerates homosexuals,” which is nothing more than a 100% prejudicial indictment against all our LGBTQ friends by a vengeful God, isn’t my assertion that cyber attacks against the meat industry and against oil pipelines (see May’s Colonial oil pipeline shutdown) a loving God’s message for people to live sustainably with the Earth? There are wonderful animal alternatives, with plant proteins providing more healthy options, which offer delicious taste that allows all life to live in balanced harmony as God intended. Peace on Earth begins in your mind with an internal commitment at a minimum, to do no harm, which starts with a healthy diet that promotes health to both the individual and the planet. That’s what God’s saying to me — what’s God saying to you?
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
