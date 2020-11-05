I want to thank all the voters who supported me in the recent election for Hopkinton Town Council. For those who didn’t vote for me, I still welcome your contact and comments. Those who wish to reach out can contact me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com and call or text 401-212-3717 or (401) 529-3240.
I will be beginning my eighth non-consecutive term. I was returned to the Town Council in 2018 and previously served from 1996 to 2004 and again from 2010 to 2014. Three of my Town Council terms, I was elected vice president.
I grew up in Hopkinton. I am not an one-issue person, so Hopkinton residents should always note that. I also realize there are and will be four other Town Council members besides me.
I would like to congratulate all those elected to the Town Council: Stephen Moffitt Jr., Sharon Davis, Michael Geary and Robert Marvel. To those who came up short for town council — Clifford Heil, Steven Wiehl and Justin Wilmar — there are other chances to run in the future or serve Hopkinton.
I am the best qualified in town to say that! I lost four townwide elections to win my first Town Council term! I ran twice for town moderator in the 1980s and for Town Council in 1992 and 1994. The losers need to remember one thing, especially, while others talk about running, you actually “stepped up to the plate.” Always remember that!
The Town Council is an interesting office, and it has changed through the years. In decades past, until 1970, Town Council members were elected townwide for a numbered Town Council seat. That changed in the 1972 election. In addition, 1972 was the last competitive election for town clerk, when Lawrence W. Kenyon was elected for his last term.
I am pleased to state I directly descend twice from Simeon Perry, the first town clerk, who also held that office in Richmond; and once from Caleb Potter, who served in the early 1800s.
I congratulate others elected in Hopkinton in the recent election: Elizabeth “Lisa” Cook-Martin, town clerk; Larry Phelps, town sergeant; Edwin “Ed” James, town moderator; Joseph “Joe” Moreau, director of public welfare; and Catherine Giusti, Chariho School Committee.
To the retiring three Town Council members, I note your service to our town: Frank T. Landolfi, Town Council president; Barbara A. Capalbo; and Sylvia K. Thompson. Thank you!
Happy Thanksgiving to all, and thank you again to Hopkinton voters.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer was reelected to the Hopkinton Town Council.
