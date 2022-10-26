Recently there has been very generous and kind remembrances of my Dad, Sen. John Chafee, on what would have been his 100th birthday. Especially warm has been the recognition of his leadership in the times of bipartisanship and in contrast to our present polarized political atmosphere. Sen. Chafee was hailed as a bridge builder, literally and figuratively.
As we look for people who can continue this legacy of finding common ground for the common good, voters of Senate District 38 don’t have to search far. Councilman Caswell Cooke has made a career of bringing citizens together to solve challenging issues and improve our community.
On November 8th residents of Senate district 38 can mark their ballots for Caswell confident they are sending a true bridge builder to the State House. I know my Dad would agree.
Lincoln Chafee
Exeter
The writer is a former governor of and U.S. senator from Rhode Island.
