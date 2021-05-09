Charlestown’s police pension liability increased from $2.5 million in 2014 to $5.2 million in 2019 according to the town’s most recent audit report. This means that we are not paying our current police pension annual costs, because if we were, the police pension liability would not have increased. On top of this, not only are we not paying current liabilities, we are not reducing the prior historical liability of $2.5 million. Leo Mainelli wants us to use only cash for new things as well as cash for old things. It is a nice idea, but unfortunately there is not enough cash to do both.
As a result, the current and former town budgets chose to use our cash for new things at the expense of not paying off our old liabilities. Bonding will demonstrate the financial commitment of the town to do what it has been unwilling to do voluntarily thus far, because it will require annual debt-service payments that must be paid according to a set schedule. It will also demonstrate our financial discipline to face up to our historical debt obligations, something the CCA has been avoiding.
Stephen Hoff
Charlestown
