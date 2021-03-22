I am really disheartened to read letter after letter dismissing the idea of building a consolidated elementary school for the Chariho district. Each writer describes a larger school as a “factory” for students. One that, if built, would surely condemn our children to a poorer standard of education than having several smaller schools.
I do not dispute that having a smaller school closer to where I live is more convenient for my family, or that smaller class sizes are a preferable learning environment. What I am confused by is that we have a perfect working example of consolidation in the Chariho middle and high schools. Last I checked, the Chariho middle and high schools were two of the most highly rated public schools in the entire state. It is the Chariho schools that were the deciding factor for my wife and I to move here years ago and start our family. How can anyone look at this example of success, and then make the argument that doing the same thing for elementary schools would be detrimental to a child’s education?
We have an opportunity to save money and reduce our community’s tax burden by closing our outdated school buildings and replacing them with a brand new, safer, and more energy efficient building. I understand that change brings uncertainty, but luckily, our communities have already proven that fewer school buildings does not equal an inferior education. In our case, it is just the opposite!
Benjamin Gould
Hope Valley
