President Bident is considering canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt. This is not only a bad idea, but it is unfair, inequitable and significantly fiscally irresponsible. Both my wife and I had student loan debt after graduation, and we worked responsibly to pay them off. We signed on the bottom line, knowing that we had to pay them off — we didn't expect that somebody else would. We did pay them off knowing that it was the right thing to do.
Now, the President wants to forgive loans up to $10,000. Is he considering those who fulfilled their obligation, or those that never secured student debt, like those that chose a trade or non-college career? Perhaps if President Bident is in such a generous mood, can he cancel $10,000 on everybody that has a home mortgage? Or if you paid off your loan, would he consider sending each of us that paid off our student loan debt a check for $10,000?
Now the real question is who is going to pay for this generosity? You got it — the responsible U.S. taxpayer. Please write to President Biden and ask him to pay off your $10,000 debt or send you a check for $10,000. It's only fair.
Daniel Fitzgerald
Charlestown
