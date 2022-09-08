As your state representative for the last 14 years, I know how important it is to have a state senator to work with for the towns of Westerly, Charlestown, and South Kingstown. Senator Algiere and I had this responsibility and worked together on many legislative bills for our towns.
I strongly believe Sharon Ahern will be the person to fill this position. Sharon is the most qualified candidate for this job. Together we can continue to serve you and our towns.
Sharon Ahern has years of experience to do this. When she was chief of staff underTown Manager Joseph Turo, she was always available and had the answers to any questions asked of her. She was always very helpful.
She is an environmental and maritime attorney and an animal cruelty investigator. She has extensive municipal experience.
Please vote for Sharon Ahern on Sept. 13 to be your next state senator.
Samuel A. Azzinaro
Westerly
The writer is the Rhode Island state representative for the 37th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.