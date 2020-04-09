The Basic Needs Network of Washington County, a group of more than 30 nonprofits, churches and community groups, would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to this community for all that you have done during this health crisis.
At this time of unprecedented need this community has risen to the challenge. On a daily basis all of your local social service providers have experienced an abundance of love, caring and generosity from a gracious and giving community.
On behalf of all of us, and most importantly on behalf of those we serve, thank you! You continue to prove that we are better together.
Russ Partridge
Westerly
Members of the Basic Needs Network of Washington County include the WARM Center, Jonnycake Center of Westerly, Westerly Senior Center, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, St. Vincent de Paul, Westerly Housing Authority, Westerly School District, Living Supply Closet, Frank Olean Center, Westerly Public Schools parents and teachers, Tri-County Community Action Agency, Westerly-Pawcatuck Clergy Association, PACE, URI SNAP Outreach, Wood River Health, Fogarty Center, Gateway, Literacy Volunteers, Catholic Charities, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, WIC @ Wood River, Healthy Bodies-Healthy Minds, Community Resources at Westerly Library, Healthy Families America, RICAN, and Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County.
