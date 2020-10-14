Editor’s note: The South County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States this year in a series of monthly columns in The Sun. The amendment, which gave women the right to vote, became law on Aug. 18, 1920.
Whether you are a senior and have been voting for years or a new 18-year-old casting your preference for the first time, this may very well be the most important vote you make. Nov. 3 will determine the choice between two diametrically opposed presidential candidates and will also determine who represents us in the state legislature, the town council and the school committee. Remember, your vote is your voice!
Changes in voting procedures throughout the country where rules are made by individual states have rendered voting more confusing than ever. The Rhode Island Secretary of State, Nellie Gorbea, has mailed every registered voter a Voter Information Handbook, “A Guide to State Referenda and Voting Procedures in Rhode Island, General Election, Nov. 3, 2020.” It answers many questions for Rhode Island voters.
South County voters as well as all other Rhode Island voters can:
1. Vote from home;
2. Vote early in-person;
3. Vote on Election Day.
The specifics are as follows:
Voting from home
If you’ve applied for a mail ballot by Oct. 13, you will have received it by now. Fill it out and drop it off at the drop box at the Westerly Town Hall or the drop box at the town hall in any other South County town. You can also drop it in the mail — no postage required. Mail your ballot by Oct. 27 since your ballot must arrive at the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. Be sure to read the directions carefully: there are 2 envelopes — put your ballot into the Voter’s Mail Ballot Certificate and seal it; then put that envelope into the larger envelope with the pre-paid postage. Follow the instructions carefully, especially the signature requirements, so that your ballot will be validated and will count!
Vote early in-person
You can vote weekdays starting Oct. 14 through Nov. 2 at the town hall of any South County community. Hours for Westerly are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your government-issued ID and wear a mask. You’ll receive a ballot after being checked in. After filling it out, you’ll view it sliding into the voting machine and your vote will be cast!
Vote on Election Day
To find your polling place and a sample ballot for any Rhode Island town go to https://vote.sos.ri.gov. Hours for each South County town are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the sample ballot before you go. In Westerly, that includes one State of Rhode Island question regarding a name change for our state, and three local questions pertaining to Westerly. Two of these are votes for important bond issues, and the third relates to an amendment to the town charter. If you and other voters study these before you go to vote, it will help to prevent long lines at the polls where social distancing will be in place.
Many of us are unfamiliar with the records and priorities of our town and state officials yet we are asked to cast votes for those whose decisions affect each one of us. One of the best ways to learn more about the candidates for Town Council, School Committee, and state legislators who represent Westerly is to hear and see them on the Westerly Candidate Forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters South County. At these forums, all the candidates who attended responded to questions that relate to how our tax money is or will be spent and what their priorities are for our children’s education, the operation of our town and how we are represented in the Rhode Island legislature. Links to these recorded forums are available at https://my.lwv.org/rhode-island/article/lwv-south-county-forum-videos.
To view videos of previous Town Council and School Committee meetings, go to https://clerkshq.com/westerly-ri for agendas and videos of past meetings.
Whether by mail or in person, be an informed, engaged voter. YOUR VOTE COUNTS!
Marguerite Long is chair of the Voter Registration Committee of the League of Women Voters South County. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/lwvrisc.
