Editor’s note: The South County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States this year in a series of monthly columns in The Sun. The amendment, which gave women the right to vote, became law on Aug. 18, 1920.
Two days ago, Aug. 18, was exactly 100 years since the Tennessee legislature, in dramatic fashion, became the 38th state to ratify the 19th amendment to the Constitution, the amendment ensuring women’s right to vote. The U.S. Secretary of State certified the amendment Aug. 26, thereby making it law. Today, Aug 26 is known as Women’s Equality Day, celebrated annually to commemorate the passage of women’s suffrage in the US. and to remind us of the discrimination and violence courageous women faced to advance women’s rights. Today, women continue to fight for equal rights and the passage of the ERA. And sadly, today the fight for all citizens to vote continues.
So, what was the dramatic event in Tennessee resulting in ratification? Congress passed the 19th Amendment in June 1919. And that was just the beginning. The Constitution requires three-fourths (36) of the states to ratify an amendment for it to become law. A year later, in the summer of 1920, only 35 states had ratified the amendment.
Enter Tennessee, where the suffragists and the anti-suffragists had been campaigning nonstop and whose state legislators were hopelessly deadlocked. When they began the roll call, no one would have guessed that a mother was going to be the hero. When it was Harry T. Burns’ turn to vote — he was only 24 years old and a known opponent of suffrage — it seemed the cause was lost. But that morning a letter from his mother had arrived, which Harry had in his pocket.
“Don’t forget to be a good boy,” she said. “Hurrah and vote for suffrage, and don’t keep them in doubt.” Harry rose and said, “Aye.” And women had won the vote.
But not all women were able to exercise this right. It would take until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 for African American women to be able to vote throughout the country.
Even with the 15th (which granted African American men the vote) and 19th amendments, in America voting is not easy. There is nothing in the Constitution that guarantees the right to vote for anyone. Rather, the Constitution allows each state to develop its own rules. As a result, there is a patchwork of laws and requirements across the country.
Some states set up barriers to make it difficult to vote. In the past, some states had literary tests and poll taxes (which were forbidden with the passage of the 24th amendment in 1964). States determine the number of polling places, their locations and their hours, and they buy their own voting machines. Because voting is not a national holiday, this means voting for many requires taking off time from work. More recently, many states have adopted ID requirements, which for some people presents a difficult obstacle.
Today in Rhode Island and across the country in the face of the pandemic, there are fights about early voting, mail-in voting, the number of polling places and ballot boxes, and the ability of the U.S. postal service to deliver mail ballots in a timely fashion. It is probable that the public will not know the winners of many races, including the presidential race, on election night.
Here in Rhode Island, the state legislature has passed a law allowing 20 days of early in-person voting at town halls. Also, there is no requirement this year for two witnesses or a notary’s signature on mail ballots for the Sept. 8 primary or the Nov. 3 general election.
In Westerly, early (emergency ballot) in-person voting began yesterday, Aug. 19, and will be available through Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day of the primaries. You may vote in person in the Clerk’s Office in the Town Hall Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must bring your photo identification (a driver’s license or state ID). For the Sept. 8 primary, there will be three Westerly polling locations: Bradford Citizens Club, Westerly Middle School cafeteria, and Faith Bible Chapel.
For the Nov. 3 general election, if you do not want to vote in person, you may apply for a mail ballot at www.elections.ri.gov. The deadline is Oct. 4, but it is advised to apply now because of concerns about the number of requests and timeliness of the mail.
Nina Rossomando is president of the League of Women Voters South County. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/lwvrisc.
