Editor’s note: The South County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States this year in a series of monthly columns in The Sun. The amendment, which gave women the right to vote, became law on Aug. 18, 1920.
Labor Day 2020 has come and gone. In normal election years, Labor Day would be the start of the run-up to the election. Like dandelions, front lawns would sprout election signs, candidates would appear at shopping centers and storefronts and the South County Chapter of the League of Women Voters would begin planning for the all-important Candidate Forums. As most everyone knows, 2020 is not a normal election year. Westerly is experiencing an eerie calm. It’s almost as if we are in an NBA bubble.
While there are very few candidate signs, the LWVSC has been active. You may have seen us around town registering voters. As a reminder, Sept. 22 has been designated by the League of Women Voters as National Voter Registration Day. On Sept. 22, the League will be in a tent outside Westerly Library on the Wilcox Park esplanade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 4:30 p.m. to register voters. If your address has changed, you need to update it. Even if you’re registered, stop by and say hello. From noon to one, the Greater Westerly Raging Grannies will sing songs about voting. The public is invited to join in.
This year there are three different ways to vote:
1. By mail (all registered voters will receive a ballot application in the mail);
2. During the 20-day early voting period beginning Oct. 14 at the Westerly town hall and other town halls; and
3. On Nov. 3 at the polls.
As the League’s primary mission is to provide voter information, every election year the League holds candidate forums for local and state legislative candidates to present their positions on important issues facing the town and the state. All forums are organized according to LWV rules on nonpartisanship and format, including moderators who do not live in Westerly to direct questions to each candidate. The questions were developed from questions submitted by the public and League members and vetted by the Voter Services Committee. The League thanks all those who sent in questions. According to League rules, the candidates have no knowledge of the content of any questions.
Local and state legislature candidate forums: This year, the forums will be virtual. The links to watch live will be posted on the town website. A link to the recorded forums will be posted on the LWVSC’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LWVRISC/ and on the state league website at lwvri.org.
For 2020, the LWVSC has planned three forums:
Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.: The candidates for Westerly Town Council. The moderator will be Antonia Ayres-Brown, Newport Bureau reporter for The Public’s Radio.
Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.: the School Committee candidates will have an opportunity to share their views.
Oct. 8, at 7:45 p.m.: The state legislative candidates will take the stage.
The moderator for both Oct. 8 forums will be John Bender, education reporter for The Public’s Radio.
Nina Rossomando is president of the League of Women Voters South County. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/lwvrisc.
