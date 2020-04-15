Editor’s note: The South County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States this year in a series of monthly columns in The Sun. The amendment, which gave women the right to vote, became law on Aug. 26, 1920.
Do you want to have to choose between voting or getting COVID-19? As citizens of arguably the oldest Democratic nation in the world, it is shocking that we should have to make a decision between health and exercising our right to vote. The present pandemic brings into sharp focus that citizens will have to choose. Is it possible to devise a system that protects our citizens from disease while providing the opportunity to vote using methods that are fair and secure? The answer is a definite yes! Advances in technology guarantee both. But who should we turn to to make these new laws and what should these laws include? Let’s consider who should make the laws first.
The U.S. Constitution gives the states, territories and the District of Columbia the authority to set voting rules and regulations. The U.S. has more than 50 sets of rules regulating elections, with no two alike. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that guarantees that all citizens have an equal opportunity to vote. Do we have to rely on each state, D.C. and U.S. territories to make their own laws? No.
Recognizing the current threat to the presidential election, there are several Congressional legislative proposals. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Ron Wyden have introduced legislation to provide money to states to pay for the cost of switching to voting by mail. This legislation would underwrite vote-by-mail and early in-person voting. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has submitted a comprehensive bill in Congress to provide $4 billion for postage-free mail ballots for the general election. Her proposal also includes a ban on onerous voting requirements, hazard pay for poll workers and an end to voter roll purges during the pandemic. In addition, stimulus funds of $400 million have already been approved for states to support election costs and security.
It is embarrassing that the turnout for 21st century U. S. presidential elections averages about 55%. We rank 25th behind other world democracies in voting; in other words, the U.S. trails most developed countries in voter turnout. Why is this important? As a rule, people who vote are more invested in their government.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak led Gov. Raimondo to order statewide sheltering-in-place, the League of Women Voters South County was in the process of registering local voters the second Friday of each month at the Westerly Library. We had given interested people the option of filling out an application for a mail ballot for the Rhode Island Presidential Primary Election. A number were interested, took the application, or filled it out right there. I had a number of blank applications that I circulated among my very appreciative condo neighbors.
On March 24, the governor issued an executive order to move Rhode Island’s Presidential Preference Primary Election from April 28 to June 2. The election would be predominantly by mail ballot.
A notice from our Secretary of State, Nellie Gorbea, states that a primarily mail ballot will certify that all registered Rhode Islanders “can cast their ballots in a safe and secure manner while protecting the integrity of every vote.”
This is a time to make changes that strengthen our American democracy. It is neither a Democrat nor Republican issue, but an American issue. If you agree that our voting rules should be altered to strengthen our system, let your elected officials know. This pandemic will change our society as we know it. Therefore, applying facts to our future voting is more important than ever.
Marguerite Long is chairwoman of the Voter Registration Committee of the League of Women Voters South County. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/lwvrisc.
