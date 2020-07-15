Editor’s note: The South County Chapter of the League of Women Voters will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States this year in a series of monthly columns in The Sun. The amendment, which gave women the right to vote, became law on Aug. 18, 1920.
What a treat for the Westerly voters! We have a cornucopia of candidates this election cycle. There are challenges to incumbent state legislators, many of whom have not had a challenger for many election cycles. To make it even more of an adventure, one challenge is in a primary.
Incumbent Brian Patrick Kennedy, serving in the General Assembly since 1989, has a Democratic primary challenger from newcomer Miguel J. Torres for House District 38 (Westerly and Hopkinton). The winner of the primary will face Republican Donald Kohlman II. There are also challenges to the other two Westerly legislative incumbents. Democratic incumbent Sam Azzinaro, House District 37 (Westerly), is being challenged by Tim Laughlin Jr., running as an independent. And Republican incumbent Dennis Algiere, who since his first election to the Rhode Island Senate in 1992 has run unopposed, is being challenged by Julius B. Dunn in the race for Senate District 37 (Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown). Mr. Dunn is running as an independent.
This year, because of COVID-19, you can expect the campaigns to look different. But there will be campaigns and there will be LWVSC-sponsored candidate forums. The format for these debates is being worked out and will be detailed in a future column in this space in the coming months. Watch for it.
Of course, the purpose of the campaign and the debates is to enable every eligible voter to become an informed voter. Having debates provides voters an opportunity to learn about each candidate and to be exposed to alternative solutions to the problems we confront today on the local, state and national levels. But being informed is not enough. You must be registered to vote. Registering for the first time or checking the accuracy of your registration can be done easily online at sos.ri.gov. Please don’t put this off. Aug. 9 is the registration deadline for the Sept. 8 primary, and Oct. 4 is the deadline for the presidential election Nov. 3.
Don’t like doing it online? The LWVSC will be setting up voter-registration kiosks around town at places like supermarkets, the library, coffee shops and wherever they find space for a table and supportive owners. These registration kiosks will be following all pandemic guidelines and will be using facemasks, disposable pens and plenty of sanitizer. The locations will be announced on social media platforms including the LWVSC Facebook page (League of Women Voters – South County).
As of this writing, the specifics for the primary and general elections have not been decided, as the legislature did not act on the Safe and Healthy Voting in 2020 Act, a bill drafted by the Secretary of State to address procedures for the upcoming primary and general elections. In the absence of legislative action, the League of Women Voters Rhode Island, along with 15 other organizations concerned about voting rights in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the governor, the Secretary of State and the Board of Elections to take “immediate executive actions” to avoid some of the problems that occurred in the June presidential primary. The groups asked the governor to extend the deadline for the Board of Elections to tabulate mail ballots if they are postmarked by the day of the election or received through the mail the day after the election. The Secretary of State was urged to waive the requirement of two witness signatures or a notary signature on the mail ballots as was done in the June primary. And lastly, the Board of Elections was asked to centralize the process of qualifying mail ballots by taking responsibility for the task from the local boards of canvassers who might be overwhelmed by the sheer number of ballots expected.
When details for voting in the primary and general election are available, the LWVSC will provide an update.
Edward Rossomando is a member of the League of Women Voters South County. Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/lwvrisc.
