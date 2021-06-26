Wreaths Across America in West Warwick is proud to announce a local stop for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The MEE started its tour at the WAA Headquarters in Maine and will be in our area July 18 for a scheduled event that is both free and open to the public. The event will take place at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattress Parking Lot, 1681 Quaker Lane Route 2. Opening ceremonies will be conducted at 10 a.m., with guest speakers Col. William P. Babcock, U.S. Army Retired, and Dora Vasquez-Hellner, Dept of Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander 2021-22. The exhibit will remain open until 3 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Rhode Island Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted by the Narragansett-Cooke-Gaspee Chapter.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official “welcome home” station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
Learn more here/share this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nK6rgTEndQU
All veterans, active-duty military, their families, and local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round. The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.
Points of contact for this event: Barbara Watrous, HSR DAR Service to Veterans Chair, 401-258-2803; Elizabeth Candas, HSR Narragansett-Cooke-Gaspee Chapter, 401-787-5685; and Dora Vasquez-Hellner, state commander, Rhode Island VFW, 401-212-6377.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020 alone, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio 24/7 to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Bristol’s 4th of July Parade scheduled for July 5
The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step-off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street (Rt. 114) and ends on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street.
Hope Street (Rt. 114) will be closed off beginning at 8 a.m., including Poppasquash Road.
Beginning at 7 a.m., Chestnut Street, Naomi Street and Sherry Avenue will be closed to traffic. A parking ban along the parade route goes into effect the night before the parade.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione VFW Post 8955
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service; have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea; or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our regular meeting, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to have access to the VA and eligible for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, 1st Wednesday and 3rd Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Military history
1950 — President Truman announces he is accelerating the program of military aid for Vietnam he began in April. This includes a military mission and military advisors. Aid is funneled through Paris. The United States has been indirectly supporting a buildup of an anti-Communist Vietnamese Army since 1946. $15 million is granted in military aid to the French for the war in Indochina on 26 July. By November 1952, the United States will be carrying between one half and one third of the financial burden for the Indochina War.
