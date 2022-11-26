As we take time to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars reminds every American to take a moment and give thanks for the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. They spend countless holidays away from family, serving in harm’s way, and it’s their continued service and sacrifice which allows us this very opportunity.
This past week our Department of Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars deployed teams throughout our state to distribute 300 turkeys to our veterans. If you know of a comrade or family of comrade in distress, please contact Comrade Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance. Our Mission: To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans.
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Veteran appreciates ‘amazing people’
Alicia Johnson wanted to serve her country and so she enlisted. After serving as an Army specialist for 2½ years, she now lives in Atlanta with her husband, Jeramie, and their children Jeramie, Charlie and Omega.
Due to rising costs, Johnson was struggling to afford necessities. She learned about the VFW’s Unmet Needs program and applied.
“The application process was pretty simple and self-explanatory, and the representatives were responsive and reached out in a timely manner,” she said.
Johnson is grateful for the grant, which she used to help with her car payment and to buy food.
“The support meant a lot,” she said. “Groceries and our expenses in general, have increased because of inflation. The VFW’s assistance was a huge help and relief. Thank you so much!”
Johnson appreciates those who made support possible and hopes others will consider giving too.
“If you want to help, do whatever you’re able to. This program really does assist veterans,” she assured. “It’s great to know there are amazing people in the world who are dedicated to helping us.”
Johnson urges other veterans in need to reach out for help like she did and looks forward to repaying the kindness that was shown to her. You do not need to be a member of the VFW to apply.
“Words are not enough to show how grateful I am,” she said. “I strive to be able to give back to help another veteran in need.
Learn more about the VFW’s Unmet Needs Program at www.vfw.org/assistance/financial-grants.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955
New members to the Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Veterans of Foreign War Post 8955 are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. All members are encouraged to bring signed Christmas cards that will be distributed at our Bristol Veterans Home on Christmas morning.
We meet the first Wednesday of each month. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our National Bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member. They are as follows: 1. Honorable Service — must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving. 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters*.
Our Post will be hosting its annual Christmas Party/Open House at the Post home at 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. Members of the DAV, American Legion and DAR are also invited to this potluck event. The Post and Auxiliary will provide beverages.
New law expands VA health benefits for toxic substances
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 has been signed into law.
This historic new law expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances and it empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans — and their survivors — with the care and benefits they have earned.
I know you and your families will have questions about the PACT Act and what benefits and health care you may now be eligible for.
Please join me for an important Veteran Virtual Town Hall where we’ll provide an overview of the PACT Act, how it will help VA serve Veterans, the new and expanded health care and benefits options outlined in the law, and answer questions you may have.
The meeting info is as follows:
PACT Act 2022 Veteran Town Hall, Providence, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, 5 to 7 p.m., Providence VA Hospital, 5th Floor Classroom.
Congressional Medal of Honor citations for actions on this day
Who: William Sawelson, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Company M, 312th Infantry, 78th Division.
Place and date: At Grand-Pre, France, Oct. 26, 1918.
Entered service at: Harrison, N.J.
Born: Aug. 8, 1895, Newark, N.J.
G.O. No.: 16, W.D., 1919.
Citation: Hearing a wounded man in a shell hole some distance away calling for water, Sgt. Sawelson, upon his own initiative, left shelter and crawled through heavy machinegun fire to where the man lay, giving him what water he had in his canteen. He then went back to his own shell hole, obtained more water, and was returning to the wounded man when he was killed by a machinegun bullet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.