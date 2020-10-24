WaterFire Providence announces the 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans online video premiere screening on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. on WaterFire Providence’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels. The program will also be broadcast on Rhode Island PBS.
Presented in partnership with the State of Rhode Island, the Providence VA Healthcare Systems and PREVENTS, the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide, WaterFire Providence will premiere a pre-recorded video program to salute our nations veterans and active-duty military personnel and help raise awareness of the ongoing suicide and mental health crisis among those who serve.
The 2020 Salute to Veterans online video premiere is sponsored by National Grid, Starwood Energy/Manchester Street Power Station, Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD, and Citizens Bank.
According to Dora Vasquez-Hellner and Ted Williams, WaterFire Salute to Veterans Committee co-chairs:
“Our nation’s veterans continue to struggle with the challenges of returning home after enduring the stresses and pressures of combat. These challenges cannot be ignored as they are real and continuously manifest in personal tragedies. In our honoring of veterans during this event, we are focusing on the Mental Health and Wellness of the veteran and their families. Only through this focus can we assist in mitigating these struggles to provide for a healthier lifestyle.
“In this challenging year of 2020, WaterFire salutes our nation’s heroes to recognize their selfless duty to our country. While unable to hold this event outside as normal with our large number of participants, the WaterFire Salute to Veterans Planning Committee and the whole WaterFire team feels it is imperative to honor our nation’s heroes in the best manner possible. We are glad that you can join us during this online event to honor veterans and all active-duty military personnel.”
The 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans keynote speaker is Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, executive director of PREVENTS. Prior to heading the PREVENTS task force, Dr. Van Dahlen is the Founder and President of Give an Hour, a national nonprofit that provides free mental health services to those in need including our service members, veterans, their families, and other at-risk groups.
The 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans program will also include inspirational messages from Gov. Gina Raimondo, Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. David Cicilline, Rep. Jim Langevin, and Director of the Rhode Island Department of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn. The National Anthem will be performed by the Rhode Island Army National Guard “Governor’s Own” 88th Army Band; a retrospective of torch light ceremonies from previous years’ WaterFire Salute to Veterans events; a video from “Spirit of ’45” celebrating America’s Greatest Generation on the 75th anniversary of their greatest day; a video recognizing new enlistees from Rhode Island; videos honoring World War II veterans and gold recording of the Star Spangled Banner performed by the 88th Army Band; Star Families; and a closing ceremony video featuring the Providence Fire Department and local veterans filmed at the WaterFire Arts Center.
The 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans online video premiere will be a 60-minute presentation that will be broadcast on WaterFire Providence’s Facebook Live and YouTube channels and will simulcast on RIPBS. The program will premiere on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. and will be available for on-demand viewing at any time.
Leading up to the 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans online video premiere, WaterFire Providence and Leadership Rhode Island will present two live panel discussions moderated by Casey Woods, executive director at Overwatch Project | FORGE, and emceed by Mike Ritz, executive director of Leadership Rhode Island. On Nov. 12 the topic will be “Innovative Treatments and Approaches for Post-Traumatic Stress,” and on Nov. 13 the topic will be “Managing Post-Military Employment Success.” Each discussion will take place from 12 noon to 1 p.m. EST and will be viewable on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com//waterfireprovidence). More details will be available on the WaterFire website and Facebook page prior to each discussion.
During the 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans video, WaterFire Providence, PREVENTS and the Providence VA Healthcare System will be highlighting ways that veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families can take action toward suicide prevention and how they can get help with mental health care through PREVENTS and the VA’s many online and in-person resources. Veterans or active-duty military personnel in need of assistance can visit https://va.gov/PREVENTS to access these resources. Follow the hashtag #MoreThanEverBefore to get daily news and learn more about the PREVENTS program and what you can do to help those in need or get help yourself. Veterans can always call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) for immediate help.
Members of the 2020 WaterFire Salute to Veterans Committee are Dora Vasquez-Hellner (co-chair), Ted Williams (co-chair), John Gallo Sr., Mike Ritz, Stephen Mondaca, Dana Mondaca, Michael Cerullo, Steven Boudreau, Bruce Ferreira, Kasim Yarn, Mike Thomas, Lisa Woodbury Rama, Rebecca Gard, Heather Oberg, Lynn St. Germain, Matthew Shea and Meghan Connelly.
About WaterFire Providence
WaterFire Providence® is an independent, 501(c)3 non-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire Providence and its visitors by revitalizing the urban experience, fostering community engagement, and creatively transforming the city by presenting WaterFire for all to enjoy. Each year nearly 1 million people come to downtown Providence to experience WaterFire spending over $114,000,000 to the local economy, generating over $9,000,000 of direct tax revenue for the State of Rhode Island and supporting 1,294 jobs for community residents and strengthening Providence’s Creative Capital and Rhode Island’s State for the Arts brands. https://waterfire.org/ For more information about the WaterFire Arts Center including rental inquiries, please visit:https://waterfire.org/wfac.
