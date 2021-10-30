In a letter sent to the Office of the Secretary of the U.S. Navy, Veterans of Foreign Wars National Commander Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic urged Secretary Carlos Del Toro to name the newest commissioned surface combatant ship the USS Telesforo Trinidad after a sailor who earned the Medal of Honor for his actions more than 100 years ago.
“The VFW strongly believes this will honor Fireman Second Class Telesforo de la Crux Trinidad’s extraordinary heroism while serving in the United States Navy,” Mihelcic stated in the letter.
Trinidad, born Nov. 25, 1890, in Aklan Province, Panay, Philippine Islands, enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after the Spanish-American War. While assigned to the cruiser USS San Diego in the Gulf of Mexico, Trinidad’s heroic actions on Jan. 21, 1915, during a series of boiler room explosions would save the lives of two of his fellow crewmembers. He was awarded the Medal of Honor on April 1, 1915, for his extraordinary acts of courage. Trinidad is the only Filipino in the U.S. Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor and is one of only two service members ever to receive the award in peacetime.
“The high honor of naming United States Navy ships is the prerogative of the Secretary of the Navy,” Mihelcic wrote, “and there is no ship in the United States Naval fleet with a name that recognizes the Asian Pacific Islanders legacy and their unique alliance forged in war and peace.”
After recovering from his injuries, Trinidad continued to serve in the Navy, participating in both World War I and World War II before retiring to his home in the Philippines. Trinidad passed away at the age of 77 on May 8, 1968, in Imus, Cavite, Republic of the Philippines.
“I urge you to support the naming of the USS Telesforo Trinidad, which would validate the exemplary service of Mr. Telesforo and serve as a testament to the generations of Filipinos who have served faithfully and loyally in the United States Navy for over 100 years,” Mihelcic ended.
The delivery of the letter coincided with Filipino American History Month, celebrated every October commemorating the history, heritage, culture, and contributions of Filipinos to America.
Veterans Day Events
Nov. 6 — 7:30 a.m., traditional ceremony at Columbus Circle honoring all who have served.
Nov. 6 — Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Day with a parade on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Pawcatuck World War Memorial and ending with a ceremony at the Westerly Armory on Railroad Avenue.
Nov. 6 — 9th annual WaterFire Salute to Veterans, Providence Waterfire Park, full lighting, sunset (5:38 p.m.) to 10 p.m.
Nov. 11 — South Kingstown, honoring all of our women veterans for this year’s Veterans Day parade. Please join us in marching if you ever raised your hand and swore the oath. Parade grand marshals, Tricia Boucher, Maija Hill, Jennifer Whitworth, who are all Army veterans. They will be joined by Chap Rotunda East, VA Medical Center and keynote speaker Dora Vasquez-Hellner, Army veteran.
Nov. 11 — We cordially invite you to attend our 2021 Armistice Day Ceremony hosted by the URI Office of Veteran Affairs and Military Programs, together with the URI Student Veteran Organization, at 1 p.m. on the Quad Triangle.
Nov. 13 — Mashantucket Pequot Veterans Pow Wow, join us in honoring and thanking this country’s greatest heroes. Doors open at 10 a.m., grand entry at 12 p.m. This event is open to all native and non-native veterans, active-duty military, their families, museum members, and the general public.
Nov. 13 — Spend an evening with veterans at the Providence Bruins game, 7:50 p.m. Get a 100-level ticket for only $16 per person. This offer is valid for all active and former military, plus their families. Use this link to purchase your tickets http://www.providencebruins.com/VFW
Cemetery clean-up
Join student veterans from Rhode Island College to clean up Oakland Historical Cemetery, 1569 Broad Street, Cranston. This cemetery is just one of the 3,200 historical cemeteries in Rhode Island in need of voluntary support. Privately owned but forgotten, this cemetery is the burial place of many immigrant families and veterans dating back to the 1700s. It is the final resting place for the veterans who served in the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Spanish American, and World Wars I and II.
We are motivated to participate in this event after hearing the story of a local woman whose father is buried on the grounds. On Memorial Day, Elaine visited her father’s grave at the cemetery. He died in the line of duty while serving during World War II. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the Armenian Society, Cranston’s Historical Cemeteries Commission, and Unite RI will also be joining us in this effort on Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St., Westerly. Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month. The three qualifiers for membership in the VFW: Citizenship (U.S. citizen or U.S. national), honorable service (received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions), or be currently serving, service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters, or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Today in military history
1941 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 8929 transferred the Coast Guard to Navy Department control, a transition of authority usually reserved only for wartime.
