The VFW and Humana are joining forces with multiple veteran organizations to collaborate on a new initiative focused on raising awareness about Veterans Service Officer programs.
With Humana’s support, PsychArmor, a national nonprofit and preferred training provider specializing in military culture awareness, is creating an online, video-based curriculum to educate about VSOs and to offer guidance on how to access support and maximize veteran entitlements across the full range of nonprofit providers.
“The VFW is excited to see that Humana and PsychArmor see the value of VSOs and the human impact that this network of professional and trained advocates offers to the veterans’ community free of charge,” said Ryan Gallucci, VFW Deputy executive director. “We look forward to working with Humana, PsychArmor and our VSO partners on this project to make sure veterans, military-connected families, and the American public know how to easily access the care and benefits to which they are entitled.”
Dan Maltese, vice president of retail career distribution for Humana MarketPoint, said, “Our veteran community is in need of trusted, easy-to-access and understandable resources that will give them a path of care, support and services that can stand as proud as the service our veterans gave to our country.”
There is a significant knowledge gap when it comes to general understanding of the benefits and services available to those who have served in the military, meaning many veterans are not accessing the financial compensation or health care to which they are entitled through the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The new course being developed, “15 Things Veteran Service Officers Want You To Know,” will be based on feedback as well as surveys and focus groups with VSOs and learners. In addition to raising awareness about VSO programs, the curriculum aims to counter misconceptions about the VSO program and will address concerns that many veterans do not self-identify or file VA claims.
PACT Act
The VFW understands that clear communication and easy access to accredited representatives is critical to delivering benefits to veterans. Tragically, the marketplace has been flooded with confusing messaging from actors who may not always have veterans’ best interest in mind. Whether it is aggressive marketing from Camp Lejeune lawyers or targeted online ads from predatory claim sharks, the mixed messages have left veterans wondering just how the PACT Act affects them and who they should turn to for help. The VFW believes that www.PactActInfo.org will help provide veterans with the resources they need.
Should you decide to seek assistance from a lawyer with any VA claim their services come with a price, therefore it is strongly recommended you start first with your local VFW Service Officer or Project Outreach to initiate your packet, this will ensure your claims are completed correctly. Post 8955, 113 Beach St., Westerly, offers assistance the first Wednesday and third Monday of each month at 5 p.m. You can also contact Rhode Island VFW Service Officer Michael Rhilinger at 401-223-3689 or via email at riserviceoffice@vfwri.org to schedule an appointment.
Veteran Empowerment Day
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting Veteran Empowerment Day at the Wyndham Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown RI. 02842, on Feb. 11. Our National commander-in-chief Tim Borland will be present for this event.
A multitude of break-out sessions will be presented regarding benefits and resources veterans and their families may qualify for.
We would like this event to educate our veterans and their family in benefits and resources they may qualify for. Topics to be presented: Healthy Aging/Healthy Lifestyles, Financial Wellness, VA Survivors Benefits/Care giver support, VA Benefits/PACT Act, along with information for transitioning servicemembers. For additional information and registration for this free event https://vfwri.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp?pid=130358
Food drive
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955 and Auxiliary will be conducting its annual food drive through Feb. 15. All non-perishable food items will benefit our Jonnycake Center in Westerly. Donations can be dropped off at Valenti Toyota, 6 Langworthy Road, Westerly, or in the green collection box at our Post Home, 113 Beach St., Westerly. We are aiming for a goal of 1,000 pounds to benefit those in need in our community.
New members to VFW Post 8955 are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, as we will be presenting our Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen winners. We meet the first Wednesday of each month. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our National Bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member. They are as follows: 1. Honorable Service — must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (under honorable conditions) or be currently serving. 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. If you know of a comrade or family of comrade in distress please contact Comrade Dora Vasquez-Hellner at 401-212-6377 for assistance.
Congressional Medal of Honor citations for actions taken this day
Who: 1st Sgt. Leonard Funk Jr., U.S. Army, Company C, 508th Parachute Infantry, 82d Airborne Division.
Where: Holzheim, Belgium
When: 29 January 1945.
What: Funk distinguished himself by gallant, intrepid actions against the enemy. The company executive officer became a casualty, and 1st Sgt. Funk immediately assumed his duties, forming headquarters soldiers into a combat unit for an assault in the face of direct artillery shelling and harassing fire from the right flank. Under his skillful and courageous leadership, this miscellaneous group and the 3rd Platoon attacked 15 houses, cleared them, and took 30 prisoners without suffering a casualty. 1st Sgt. Funk’s bold action and heroic disregard for his own safety were directly responsible for the recapture of a vastly superior enemy force, which, if allowed to remain free, could have taken the widespread units of Company C by surprise and endangered the entire attack plan.
