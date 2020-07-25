The Veterans of Foreign Wars is proud to announce its 2020 “Uniting to Combat Hunger” campaign has raised more than 1 million meals for veterans and military families in need, transcending its original goal of 500,000.
VFW Quartermaster General Debra Anderson and Ed Sandrick, director of Humana’s Strategic Alliances and Veteran Channel, made the special announcement live Monday during the VFW’s #StillServing Celebration, a virtual, weeklong event to bring awareness, respect and gratitude to veterans who remain committed to a life of service after their time in the military ends.
Originally established in March of 2018, “Uniting to Combat Hunger” is a collaborative campaign from the VFW and Humana designed to help to raise awareness and fight food insecurity in the veteran and military communities. Defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, food insecurity contributes to poor health, lower productivity and higher medical costs. This societal issue impacts one in nine Americans, and 25% of Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans.
Initially planned as a national food drive, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced this year’s “Uniting to Combat Hunger” campaign to drastically shift its focus to raising donations in support of local VA food pantries that were struggling to keep up with the increasing needs of the veteran and military families in their communities.
“When we set our goal of 500,000 meals, we never could have anticipated the increased struggles the COVID-19 pandemic would bring,” said VFW National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz. “As more and more military and veteran families struggled to put food on the table, shifting our focus to supporting local VA food pantries just made sense. The efforts and dedication of VFW members, Humana representatives and VA employees across the country are perfect examples of how we are #StillServing.”
“It’s an honor to support veteran and military families during this unprecedented time, as no one should be food insecure,” said Sandrick. “Through the ‘Uniting To Combat Hunger’ campaign, we’re proud to help feed those who have sacrificed so much for our country and we’re thrilled to more than double our goal in collaboration with dedicated partners like the VFW.”
2020-21 Department of Rhode Island VFW officers
VFW state officers for 2020-21 were installed on July 18 by Past State Commander GinaMarie Doherty. They are as follows: Commander — Raymond Blanda; Senior Vice Commander — Dora Vasquez-Hellner; Junior Vice Commander — Joseph Patrick; Adjutant — Allen Wagonblott; Quartermaster — Guyde Lombari; Judge Advocate — Kasim Yarn; Surgeon — Peter Smith; National Council Member — Guyde Lombari; Inspector — Steve Stewart; Chaplain — Raymond Denisewich; Chief of Staff — William Siano; Service Officer — Raymond Denisewich; National Legislative Officer — John Gallo; District One Commander — Antonio Fonseca; District Two Commander — Joseph Diniz; District Three Commander — Robert Mason.
Department Auxiliary officers for 2020-21 were installed July 14 by Past State Commander William Siano: President — Deanna Siano; Senior Vice President — Madeline Babbit; Junior Vice President — Diane Walsh; Chaplain — Sharon Henderson; Treasurer — Susan Barber; Secretary — GinaMarie Doherty; Conductress — Karen Lavoie; Guard — Ray Davis.
Congratulations to all the newly installed officers for 2020-21 and we wish you the best of luck in serving our veterans and their families.
VFW helped veterans recoup more than $9 billion in VA disability compensation and pension benefits, which includes $1.6 billion in new benefits paid to veterans in fiscal year 2019. VFW has testified before Congress 22 times in the last 12 months.
Women veterans
The current projected percentage of U.S. veterans who are women is 10%. As of 2015, women make up 12% of OEF/OIF/OND veterans. In 2017 our median age was 51 years, as compared to 65 years for our male counterparts. Sadly, women are also the fastest-growing population when it comes to homelessness.
On Saturday, women warriors representing, Army, Navy and Marines along with family members and Rotarians participated in the “Women Veterans We Believe in You Virtual Walk/Run” in Ashaway. The event directly benefited Operation Safety Net, a program that provides emergency funding for women veterans who are homeless and at risk of being homeless. The emergency funds are combined with financial literacy to ensure that women veterans do not find themselves in financial hardship again. Operation Safety Net has helped numerous families with evictions, prevented utility disconnections, along with food for these families.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione Post 8955
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service, have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea, or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our annual summer picnic Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. followed by our regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St., Westerly. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress, please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377, for assistance.
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to have access to the VA and eligible for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete them to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, 1st Wednesday and 3d Monday of each month, 5 PM, Senior Center 2nd Tuesday 11 AM, Westerly Town Hall last Friday 10 AM.
Military history: 1775 – The Army Medical Department and the Medical Corps trace their origins to July 27, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Army hospital headed by a “Director General and Chief Physician.”
