The Veterans of Foreign Wars announced it has joined forces with Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) through a memorandum of understanding focused on increasing veterans’ access to a combined health and wellness network while offering camaraderie and support from fellow service members, veterans and their families.
Team RWB’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans through health and wellness. The organization is comprised of nearly 200 chapters and communities, made up of over 217,000 members, called Eagles, the majority of whom are post-9/11 veterans.
“Camaraderie, commitment and service are core values to both our organizations, and together, we’ll be unstoppable in our quest to ensure a better quality of life for every American veteran,” said Hal Roesch, VFW national commander.
The new agreement enables closer collaboration between the organizations and encourages the sharing of resources needed to organize virtual and local opportunities aimed to connect veterans through physical and social activity.
“We’re excited to work together to enrich the lives of veterans of every generation and conflict,” said Mike Erwin, Team RWB executive director.
VFW members are encouraged to download the Team RWB app to start connecting, and be sure to register for the upcoming Marching Orders National Event — an 8-day commitment to reach a daily step goal.
Team RWB welcomes all veterans and friends and families of veterans at www.teamrwb.org/about-us/mission/.
VFW youth scholarship competitions open
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is now accepting entries for its 2021-22 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth scholarship competitions. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the VFW hosted its first-ever virtual Parade of Winners, where the top national winners of both contests were recognized.
Dedicated to encouraging a better understanding and appreciation of America, the VFW’s Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions help foster patriotism among today’s youth. The popular contests also promote friendly competition and rewards success in the form of more than $3 million in combined scholarships at the local, state and national levels.
The Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition, with this year’s theme of “America: Where Do We Go From Here?” is open to all 9-12th grade students. Each state winner competes at the national level where the first place $30,000 scholarship prize is awarded. Annually, more than 50,000 students compete in the competition. Erin Stoeckig, sponsored by VFW Post 1215 and its Auxiliary in Rochester, Minnesota, was the 2021 national Voice of Democracy winner. Listen to her deliver her award-winning essay.
Open to eligible sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students, this year’s theme is “How Can I Be a Good American?” Wyatt Perkins, sponsored by VFW Post 4221 in Portland, N.D., was awarded the 2021 Patriot’s Pen first place prize.
Student entries, accompanied with a completed entry form, must be submitted to a local participating VFW Post. The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31, 2021.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955
All members are encouraged to pick up the phone and call a buddy. Your voice may be the only friendly voice your buddy has heard in days. Be that person that reaches out, your gift is priceless.
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service; have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea; or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 5. Installation of new officers will be conducted at this outdoor meeting. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress, please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
This day in military history
1863: The Union army issues General Orders No. 100, which provided a code of conduct for Federal soldiers and officers when dealing with Confederate prisoners and civilians. The code was borrowed by many European nations, and its influence can be seen on the Geneva Convention. The orders were the brainchild of Francis Lieber, a Prussian immigrant whose three sons had served during the Civil War. One son was mortally wounded while fighting for the Confederacy at the Battle of Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1862. Lieber’s other two sons fought for the Union. Lieber was a scholar of international law who took a keen interest in the treatment of combatants and civilians. He wrote many essays and newspaper articles on the subject early in the war, and he advised General Henry Halleck, general-in-chief of the Union armies, on how to treat guerilla fighters captured by Federal forces. Halleck appointed a committee of four generals and Lieber to draft rules of combat for the Civil War. The final document consisted of 157 articles written almost entirely by Lieber. The orders established policies for, among other things, the treatment of prisoners, exchanges, and flags of truce. It became the standard for international military law, and the Germans adopted it by 1870. Lieber’s concepts are still very influential today.
