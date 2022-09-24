The Veterans of Foreign Wars is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Wounded Warrior Project® grant in the amount of $250,000 that will continue to help more transitioning military personnel to receive their earned disability compensation benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The grant is specifically targeted to support the pre-discharge component of the VFW’s National Veteran Service program, an effort that last year enabled the VFW to file nearly 12,000 claims on behalf of transitioning military servicemen and women at more than 20 VFW pre-discharge offices across the nation, including the military district of Washington, D.C., area, and some of America’s largest military installations. Collectively, the VFW’s nationwide cadre of more than 2,000 VA-accredited service officers helped secure $152 million in earned disability benefits for transitioning service members in fiscal year 2021. This program is powered in part by Wounded Warrior Project to honor and empower post-9/11 injured service members, veterans, and their families.
“Wounded Warrior Project is truly a trusted and generous partner in our work to assist service members and their families,” said VFW National Commander Tim Borland. “Without the support the VFW has received by WWP over the years, our pre-discharge program would not operate at the incredible level it does today. Our service men and women have been given the best possible chance for a seamless transition directly because of WWP’s commitment.”
The grant will help sustain pre-discharge site operations at 12 major military installations across the nation: Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Riley, Kansas; Joint Base Andrews, Maryland; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Membership in the VFW is not required to receive its free, professional claims assistance.
If you are within 180 days of discharge from the military, you can contact a VFW pre-discharge representative at www.vfw.org/assistance/va-claims-separation-benefits/pre-discharge-locations-and-contacts for more information and to get the VA claims process underway.
Unidos: VFW marks National Hispanic Heritage Month
WASHINGTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars recognizes all service members, veterans, comrades, and their families of Hispanic heritage in commemorating the National Hispanic Heritage Month observance Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Woven into the fabric of our country’s fight for freedom, Hispanic Americans have served in large numbers in every conflict since the Revolutionary War. To celebrate their contributions to the nation, the 90th Congress introduced legislation to authorize the president to designate the week of Sept. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson signed bill for the national observance into law. Twenty years later, President Ronald Reagan expanded the observance to 30 days to encompass the anniversaries of independence for seven Latin American countries. Today, the observance commemorates the heritage of U.S.-born and naturalized Hispanic American citizens, as well as Hispanic immigrants to the United States from Latin American countries.
On behalf of the more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary, we salute our fellow Americans for their immeasurable contributions to our freedom and our way of life. Though we are all different strands, America is stronger when we are braided together. Unidos.
Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship opportunities
Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. This is a $5,000 increase from last year’s scholarship. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$21,000, “Why is the Veteran Important?”
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win $5,000 at the National level. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme, “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements, and find your sponsoring local VFW Post as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. The application can be downloaded.
The Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Veterans of Foreign War Post 8955, 113 Beach St, Westerly is your local VFW Post to submit your scholarship application. Remember, applications must be submitted no later than Oct 31 to Post 8955.
Military history
1943 — The Coast Guard-manned USS LST-167 and the USS LST-334 with a partial Coast Guard crew landed troops during the invasion of Vella Lavella in the central Solomons despite fierce resistance from the Japanese defenders.
