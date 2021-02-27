On Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Foundation proudly celebrated its 25th anniversary.
Established in 1996 to support the vital VFW programs which work to fill in governmental assistance gaps for service members and military families, the VFW Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) of the VFW. As a nonprofit organization, the foundation receives no government funding and oversees strategic relationships with corporations and donors to ensure financial resources.
The foundation serves to support programs like the Unmet Needs program, which has provided nearly $12 million in financial assistance to military and veteran families on hard times, and the Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program, which has distributed $8.7 million to student veterans in pursuit of post-secondary education. It also works to help fund events that unite VFW Posts and Auxiliaries to their local military community through the VFW Military Assistance Program.
To help celebrate the special anniversary, Kansas City District 1 Councilwoman Heather Hall submitted Resolution 25, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation Day resolution, before the Kansas City mayor and City Council. VFW Foundation Board Secretary/Treasurer and VFW Quartermaster General Debra Anderson and other representatives attended the meeting virtually to accept the resolution.
“For more than two decades, the VFW Foundation has worked tirelessly to ensure the VFW’s veteran and military support programs continue to provide the vital hand up that our brave heroes and their families deserve,” said VFW Quartermaster General Debra Anderson. “Celebrating 25 years of the Foundation’s service and now having received this resolution from the City of Kansas City is a proud moment in our history, and helps to showcase the impressive work we’ve dedicated ourselves to.”
“I am honored to celebrate 25 years of the VFW Foundation working to serve all veterans and their families. They offer so many wonderful services for our veterans who have served our country selflessly and sacrificially,” said Councilwoman Heather Hall.
For more information about the VFW Foundation or how you can support the VFW, visit vfw.org/Foundation.
VA extends relief for borrowers affected by COVID-19
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs will extend the existing moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, as well as extend VA loan forbearance requests, to June 30, because of COVID-19.
The current moratorium extensions for evictions and foreclosures were set to end March 31.
“We will do everything in our power to help veterans, their families, survivors and our caregivers get through this pandemic,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “The department’s moratorium and forbearance extensions support President Biden’s Jan. 22 Executive Order to deliver economic relief to Americans amid the COVID-19 crisis by addressing economic hardships the veteran community faces, through no fault of its own, during the ongoing pandemic.”
VA borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can review VA guidance for borrowers or call 877.827.3702 for additional information.
Coats4Vets
Numerous organizations came together at Wakefield Elementary School on Feb. 13 to distribute coats to veterans and their families as part of the Coats4Vets program.
Volunteers from the Rhode Island VFW, USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, Vets Inc., Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, Student Veterans of America, RI Serves and RI Elder Info banded together for this event, which was made possible through a partnership with the Ocean State Job Lot charitable foundation.
Although the turnout was low it was very gratifying to bring so many veteran service organizations together for this distribution. In addition to the coats, multiple organizations distributed resources to our veteran community. We look forward to conducting more events of this nature and connecting with those who served.
Calling women warriors
Calling All Women Warriors Virtual Conference is an opportunity to receive information on resources and benefits for women veterans of all eras, their spouses, or their aging parents.
The event will be live-streamed on RI Elder Info’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Our presenters are women veterans who are experts in their field on the unique needs of the women who have served our country and the resources available to them.
Speakers will answer your questions in real time. Any question that can’t be answered during the event will be followed up on.
This is an opportunity for the community to gather information and resources that empower independent aging! Live-streaming and recorded on March 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
Amancio-Falcone-
all Gaccione Post 8955
All members are encouraged to pick up the phone and call a buddy. Your voice may be the only friendly voice your buddy has heard in days. Be that person that reaches out, your gift is priceless.
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service; have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea; or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our regular meetings at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom, the first Wednesday of each month. Should you wish to attend please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
VFW 8955 Auxiliary is hosting a corned beef and cabbage dinner on March 17. Potatoes, carrots, cabbage and of course corned beef! Drive-thru only. $15 per person. We are also doing call ahead and pick up between 3 and 4 p.m. Call 401-596-0470. If you want to order four or more meals, email evasawyer78@gmail.com no later than March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.