An Afghanistan War veteran created a self-sustaining, off-grid desert community to help veterans regain a sense of purpose and healing
Resting against a foothill some 7,000 feet above sea level on a flat-topped mesa encased by mountains, a small veterans’ community lives off-grid in camaraderie near Carson, N.M.
Founded in 2017 by Ryan Timmermans, the small, 50-acre desert community sprouted near Carson, about 25 miles west of Taos, N.M., to provide veterans with an alternative to the clamor and speed of society.
Timmermans, an Afghanistan War veteran who deployed to Bagram Airfield in 2011-12 with the Army’s 340th Tactical Psychological Operations Company out of Garner, N.C., purchased the acreage to help veterans like himself regain a sense of purpose.
“I was in trouble mentally when I got back from Afghanistan,” said Timmermans, a Raleigh, N.C., native who deployed as a soldier and later as a U.S. contractor. “I felt like an alien in my own country, and I know a lot of veterans can relate. On my second deployment to Afghanistan, I realized there was a lot of me that was going back to war because it seemed more comfortable for me. It didn’t make sense, but that’s how it felt.”
“I scheduled an appointment with the VA, and it was a five-month wait,” Timmermans said. “It made me worse waiting. Then when I finally went, the doctor said he was a volunteer, and he was running late for a golf tournament. I knew at that point I wasn’t going to get help from the VA. They had people that meant well, but they didn’t have the resources.”
An outdoorsman who had idolized American naturalist Eustace Conway since he was 11 years old, Timmermans gathered everything he had and went west to Taos, the birthplace of Earthships. An autonomous style of architecture, Earthships are designed to behave as passive solar earth shelters made of both natural and upcycled materials.
“You can’t just snap your fingers and have your experiences at war go away,” Timmermans said. “So I thought why not keep our veterans together. I had a love for all natural things, so I thought why not live to help each other and live off-grid in communities together. Why get put on all those medications at the VA and lose yourself in the process. Veterans are capable of so much more.”
“I take the heavy military aspect out of it and remove the yelling and forced exercise, and all that kind of stuff,” Timmermans said. “Natural building is exercise, and you’re doing it with a purpose. My philosophy on 16 hours a week is — how do you fix someone who has reached the lowest grade in society to the point they become invisible? They used to be warriors, so how do we get their honor back? That’s through service.”
“Like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” Timmermans said. “You help others and begin healing moral injury. VOG gives a way for civilians to give thanks, not with words but with actions. Thank you for your service has become a formality. VOG provides a way to help by acting.
“Every veteran that comes through here is encouraged to join the VFW because they do a ton of lobbying for us,” Timmermans said. “They help spread our message.
“Our goal is to have one in every state, and eventually in every country,” Timmermans said. “I loved sharing and spending time with soldiers from all over the world.”
The article, featured in the 2023 August issue of VFW magazine, can be read in its entirety, www.vfw.org/media-and-events/latest-releases/archives/2023/8/self-sufficient-veterans-build-desert-community. It was written by Ismael Rodriguez Jr., senior writer for VFW magazine.
Youth scholarships
It is that time again that Veterans of Foreign Wars begins the high school and middle school scholarship competition. This event is open to all students, homeschoolers, private schools, and public schools. High school students will be vying for a $35,000 at the National level. Middle school students will be vying for a $5,000 National scholarship.
Voice of Democracy: Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regard to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 ninth- through 12th-grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.3 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships ranges from $1,000 to $21,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements at azureedge.net, and your sponsoring VFW Post is 8955,113 Beach St., Westerly, as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Download and complete the 2023-24 Voice of Democracy entry form at azureedge.net.
The Voice of Democracy 2023-24 theme is: “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?”
Patriot’s Pen: Each year, nearly 68,800 students in sixth through eighth grades enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000!
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements azureedge.net and your sponsoring VFW Post is 8955, as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Download and complete the 2023-24 entry form at azureedge.net.
All scholarship applications are due to Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955, 113 Beach St., Westerly RI 02891 no later than Oct. 31. Should you have any questions contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner 401-212-6377.
Post 8955
Thank you to everyone who attended our summer cook-out. It is always a pleasure to connect with all our area veteran service organizations.
Nominations for Post Quartermaster will be accepted at our Sept. 5 Post meeting at 6:30 p.m. Additional nominations, election and installation will be conducted at the Oct. 4 Post meeting.
Were you exposed to burn pits or other toxins during military service? The mission of Project Outreach is here to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, they or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.