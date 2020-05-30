Every year in recognition of Memorial Day, communities across our great nation honor the legacy of the men and women who served in our nation’s military and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. In the days leading up to Memorial Day, veterans’ organizations, along with Boy Scouts and loved ones, can be found at cemeteries across our country placing American flags at the gravesites of our heroes. Our salute to our fallen comrades also includes parades, along with the placing of wreaths at the various memorials throughout our community.
Sadly, many of these salutes were not conducted this year as in years past due to the pandemic restrictions. Here in Rhode Island, the troops were rallied and many of these events were conducted in a safe and reverent manner. Several VFW posts, with support from their community, carefully placed flags at the gravesites and as they did stated the name of each fallen hero. When Memorial Day arrived, several ceremonies were conducted, but on a smaller scale, to memorialize the service men and women we have lost over the course of history. They will not be forgotten.
During these challenging times, veterans across our state have stepped forward in answering the call to help our community. Several communities pulled out their sewing machines and resources to construct thousands of masks that were then distributed throughout our area. Additionally, veteran-owned food trucks were deployed to the multiple testing sites to feed our National Guard soldiers that have been activated during this period. Veterans have also teamed up with the Elks, the Lions Club and the Rotary Club to assist neighbors with food distribution. Veterans helping veterans and community.
Likewise, the Westerly community greatly benefits from Project Outreach to receive assistance to access the VA and gain eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers Walter Kimball and Jim Salisbury, VFW Post 8955, who have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officers provide the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete them to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955: 1st Wednesday and 3rd Monday of each month, 5 p.m.; Senior Center: 2nd Tuesday, 11 a.m.; Westerly Town Hall: last Friday 10 a.m. We are here to serve our veterans and their families. Although these face-to-face services are currently unavailable, a message can be left at 401-596-0470 for assistance.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione VFW Post 8955 and Auxiliary
All Post and auxiliary events have been postponed until further notice. The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service, have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea, or have ever received hostile-fire or imminent-danger pay, then you are eligible to join our ranks. Our monthly meetings are conducted the first Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly RI.
Installation of new Post and Auxiliary officers was recently conducted. Commander William Siano and President Margaret Azzinaro will be serving another term. A special salute goes out to John Barber, who has served as Post Senior Vice Commander for the past 15 years. He is stepping down and Ray Blanda is the new Post Senior Vice Commander.
If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress, please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
This week in U.S. military history
1868 — By proclamation of Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, the first major Memorial Day observance is held to honor those who died “in defense of their country during the late rebellion.” Known to some as “Decoration Day,” mourners honored the Civil War dead by decorating their graves with flowers.
On the first Decoration Day, Gen. James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, after which 5,000 participants helped to decorate the graves of the more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery. The 1868 celebration was inspired by local observances that had taken place in various locations in the three years since the end of the Civil War. In fact, several cities claim to be the birthplace of Memorial Day, including Columbus, Miss.; Macon, Ga.; Richmond, Virginia; Boalsburg, Pa.; and Carbondale, Ill.
In 1966, the federal government, under the direction of President Lyndon B. Johnson, declared Waterloo, N.Y., the official birthplace of Memorial Day. They chose Waterloo — which had first celebrated the day on May 5, 1866 — because the town had made Memorial Day an annual, communitywide event during which businesses closed and residents decorated the graves of soldiers with flowers and flags. By the late 19th century, many communities across the country had begun to celebrate Memorial Day, and after World War I, observers began to honor the dead of all of America’s wars. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday to be celebrated the last Monday in May.
Today, Memorial Day is celebrated at Arlington National Cemetery with a ceremony in which a small American flag is placed on each grave. It is customary for the president or vice president to give a speech honoring the contributions of the dead and to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. More than 5,000 people attend the ceremony annually.
Several Southern states continue to set aside a special day for honoring the Confederate dead, which is usually called Confederate Memorial Day.
