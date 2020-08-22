On a bright and sunny morning of Aug. 2, Dept of Rhode Island and Auxiliary with Student Veterans of America (SVA) participated in a historical hike to honor the fallen World War II crew that crashed on Wolf Hill in Smithfield on Aug. 5, 1943. Sadly, all three crew members perished in that crash.
This leadership event was organized by Denny Cosmo, veteran resource coordinator at the Community College of Rhode Island. Approximately a year ago, an initiative was undertaken to bring the VFW posts and the SVA chapters together to foster collaboration between the two groups. This became known as the VFW-SVA Joint Task Force, or JTF.
Department of Rhode Island was represented by Psc. Leo Swider, Psc. William Siano, Senior Vice Commander Dora Vasquez-Hellner, William Hellner Post 8955, and Department Auxiliary President Deana Siano. SVA chapter Presidents Jacob Travis (CCRI) and Dusten Durfee (Bristol Community College) participated, along with Francisco Frias and Robert McFadden, both students at CCRI.
As we gathered before our hike, we learned the details of the crash as presented by Jim Ignasher, author and historian. This presentation was made possible by Past State Commander Leo Swider. It was also learned that Leo served on the committee to erect two monuments to honor the fallen crew. In August and October of 2009, two separate memorials were dedicated to the three servicemen who lost their lives in the Wolf Hill plane crash. One memorial was placed in Deerfield Park in the Greenville section of Smithfield, and the second was placed at the crash site in Georgiaville, Wolf Hill.
In 1943, the RB-34A-4 twin engine aircraft, crashed on the Georgiaville side of Wolf Hill in Smithfield. The fallen were 2nd Lt. Otis R. Portewig, age 27, of Richmond, Va.; Tech. Sgt. Herbert D. Booth was the crew chief, a native of Rahway, N.J.; and 2nd Lt. Saul Winsten, age 25, from Pawtucket. In June of 1943, Portewig was transferred from the Troop Carrier Squadron to the 1st Towing Squadron, Otis Air Field, Falmouth, Mass. Booth was also attached to the First Towing Squadron. On this fateful day, he was 30 days shy of turning 22. Winsten was a graduate of Rhode Island State College and the Brown University School of Law. Of special note, 2nd Lt. Winsten was not a crew member but a passenger, as he needed to get to Otis Field. Due to the absence of our modern interstate system, he opted to hitch a ride on this aircraft rather than drive four hours to get to the air field.
The twin-engine aircraft was being ferried from Westover Field, Mass., to Otis Air Base in Falmouth Mass. 2nd Lt. Portewig filed his flight plan and stated a take-off time of 1600 hours, the flight would take 45 minutes and would pass over Rhode Island. With a 3,000-foot ceiling of broken clouds, flying conditions were good and no restrictions on visibility with winds out of the north-northwest at 8 to 12 miles per hour. Although the flight would only take 45 minutes it had received fuel for four hours of flight time. Passing over Scituate, the aircraft encountered a mechanical problem with its right engine.
Several witnesses were interviewed to determine the cause of the crash. Robert Swan of North Scituate stated, “I was attracted by a sputtering of airplane engines coming from a northeasterly direction. I located the plane by sight, which was about a mile from where I was standing. The sputtering was of a back-firing sound, and soon afterwards the motors appeared to have stopped completely. Judging from where I was at, the plane had an altitude of approximately a thousand feet. The plane did not change its course, but seemed to glide in its general heading. It was about two or three minutes from the time I sighted the plane until it went out of view.”
Aashel H. Thorton of Greenville, commented, “As I continued to watch the plane, I noticed the right engine had begun to stop. It appeared to me as if the pilot was attempting to start his motor again. I continued to watch the plane until it had gone completely out of sight.”
With all this new knowledge, we started our trek traveling over some challenging terrain to reach our objective, the crash site at Wolf Hill. Along the way we shared stories of our military days, training, assignments, deployments and everyday challenges. Upon arrival at the memorial, Denny Cosmo led us in a moment of silence, then followed by a few words in honoring the fallen. Three red roses were placed on the memorial, along with several U.S. flags.
Upon our return to the trail head, we all gathered for lunch where we continued our conversations on numerous topics affecting veterans. One topic arose regarding the importance of joining a Veteran Service Organization. As we look at our 1.6 million plus members of the VFW and Auxiliary, it is our strength in numbers that speaks loudest with legislation that directly affects us when presented at the federal level. At the department level, these numbers are equally important, with all issues affecting veterans and their families in Rhode Island. The hike also gave us the opportunity to strengthen our JTF bond that continues to allow us to learn and grow from each other in creating a better community for our veterans and families.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione Post 8955
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting 2 Sep, 6:30 PM, Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. Prior to the meeting we will host our annual summer dinner at 5 p.m.
The three qualifiers for membership in the VFW: Citizenship –U.S. citizen or U.S. National, honorable service – received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving, service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters, or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days
If you know of a comrade or family of comrade in distress please contact Comrade Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.