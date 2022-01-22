PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021-22 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth scholarship program.
The VFW’s Voice of Democracy patriotic audio essay contest was open to students in the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. The 2021-22 contest theme was “America: Where do we go from here?” The Department of Rhode Island’s first, second and third place winners were Megan Chevalier, 11th grade, Portsmouth High School; Mia Holroyd, 12th grade, Smithfield High School; and Sophia Selva, 11th Grade, North Kingstown High School. Megan Chevalier will compete nationally for a $30,000 award. All winners will receive a cash prize, VFW Voice of Democracy certificate and medal, and a gubernatorial citation from Gov. Daniel McKee.
The VFW’s Patriot’s Pen patriotic essay-writing contest was open to students in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. The 2021-22 contest theme was “How can I be a good American?” The Department of Rhode Island’s first, second and third place winners were Harrison Fallon, 7th Grade, Winman Middle School, Warwick; Alexa Buco, 6th Grade, Birchwood Middle School, North Providence; and Celina Medeiros, 6th Grade, Tiverton Middle School. Harrison Fallon will compete nationally for a $5,000 award. All winners will receive a cash prize, VFW Patriot’s Pen certificate and medal, and a gubernatorial citation from Gov. McKee.
About the VFW
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and auxiliary members located in over 6,000 posts worldwide, the nonprofit veteran service organization is proud to proclaim “NO ONE DOES MORE FOR VETERANS” than the VFW, which is dedicated to veterans’ service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs. For more information, or to join, visit our website at vfw.org.
About VFW of R.I.
The Rhode Island Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States was chartered on Nov. 30, 1920, and has been serving veterans, military families, and the community within Rhode Island for over 100 years. The Department consists of over 2,400 VFW and auxiliary members located in 24 Posts throughout Rhode Island. The Department is led by State Commander Dora T. Vasquez-Hellner, who was elected to office at the state convention in June 2021. For more information, or to join, please contact the state adjutant at 401-574-8161 or adj@vfwri.org.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955
Post 8955 will be celebrating its 75th diamond anniversary Feb. 2. The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a brief ritual followed by a dinner. We will meet at the Elks Lodge, 1 Dixon St, Westerly. All Post members are encouraged to attend to participate in this momentous event.
If you know of a veteran or family of a veteran in distress please contact Comrade Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377, for assistance.
This day in military history
1968 — The U.S. intelligence-gathering ship Pueblo is seized by North Korean naval vessels and charged with spying and violating North Korean territorial waters. Negotiations to free the 83-man crew of the U.S. ship dragged on for nearly a year, damaging the credibility of and confidence in the foreign policy of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration.
