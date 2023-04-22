Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson (D-Dist. 21, Warwick) has partnered with Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett) to push for the funding of a statewide Veterans Services Program.
The joint resolution (2023-H 6244) calls for the appropriation of $72,000 to the Rhode Island Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars for the Rhode Island Veterans Services Officers (VSO) program.
“There are 70,000 veterans in Rhode Island, and too many of them don’t know how to access their benefits,” said Vella-Wilkinson, a retired naval officer. “Many of our cities and towns don’t have a local office, leaving veterans to fend for themselves in navigating sometimes-confusing websites, which just isn’t a viable option for many of our vets. We want to ensure that the veteran community across the state is well-served and knowledgeable when it comes to their benefits and how to access them.”
The Department of Rhode Island VFW partners with the Veterans Administration to certify VSOs, located in cities and towns across Rhode Island, who help veterans and their families with issues including health care, housing, education and municipal tax reductions, as well as service-connected disability claims, job readiness, home loans and burial benefits.
“Veterans have given so much for their country, including a willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice,” said McEntee. “The VFW currently receives a $28,000 grant to help with this program. We’d like to see that changed to a $100,000 item in the annual budget to expand and publicize the VSO program and enhance the lives of our veterans and military families.”
On Wednesday, a number of us testified before the House Finance Committee in support of this bill. Those who testified were Rhode Island VFW Commander Tiger Patrick, VFW Service Officer Mike Rhilinger, National Council Member Eric Dukat, VFW Adjutant Joe Janeiro and Past State Commander Dora Vasquez-Hellner.
These funds will be used to secure competent personnel to provide much needed services to our approximately 70,000 veterans who require assistance in filing for financial compensation for illnesses and disabilities incurred during their time in service. With the passing of the PACT Act on Aug. 10, 2022, the number of recognized conditions has increased for our Vietnam veterans, Global War On Terrorism veterans and veterans who experienced toxic exposures at several military bases.
Our Rhode Island veterans, which include our highly deployed National Guard members, have a few options on submitting their claims, complete the required VA form through ebenefits online, meet with a service officer or consult with an attorney. The online option and meeting with a service officer are at no cost to the veteran, whereas the attorney can charge as much as 50% of the veteran’s final monetary determination. Veterans of Foreign Wars nationwide prides itself with training our state service officers with all the necessary tools ensuring they will provide expert service to all veterans and their families, regardless of their veteran service organization affiliation, VFW helps all veterans.
Our state service officer has initiated a robust training program with our Post service officers that directly serve our communities. These Post service officers provide detailed care with completing these claims along with informing our veterans of their benefits. This ease of service affords the opportunity of not having to travel to the regional office on Westminster Street to complete this action.
The passing of Resolution 6244 will greatly benefit our veterans and their families in seeking compensation for illnesses and disabilities incurred during their time in service. This is just another way Rhode Island can support our veterans who have given of themselves in defense of our great nation. With the passing last year of the Rhode Island tax-free military pension that benefits over 5,200 veterans, our legislators are presented with a great opportunity to demonstrate how our state takes care of our veterans.
This resolution presents the chance for our community to voice their support for Joint Resolution 6244 making an appropriation of $72,000 to the Rhode Island Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars for the Rhode Island Veterans Services Officers (VSO) Program. We now need to get the word out to our community to support this bill by calling, writing or emailing their local representatives.
Access https://www.rilegislature.gov/representatives/default.aspx to obtain contact information for your district representatives. Your support is greatly appreciated and will ease access to much needed and earned benefits to our veteran community.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955
In support of Gov. McKee’s Adopt a Highway Program, the Post will conduct road clean-up of Beach Street on Earth Day, April 23, and the VFW Day of Service on May 6. We will meet at the Post Home, 113 Beach St., at 11 a.m. to conduct this community event. The clean-up will culminate with a free lunch at the Post Home for all participants.
New members to VFW Post 8955 are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on May 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, as we will be presenting our Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen winners. We meet the first Wednesday of each month. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our National Bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member. They are as follows: 1. Honorable Service – must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving. 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters*. If you know of a comrade or family of comrade in distress please contact Comrade Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
Congressional Medal of Honor citations for actions taken this day
Who: Sgt. William L. Nelson, U.S. Army, 60th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division.
Where: At Djebel Dardys, Northwest of Sedjenane, Tunisia, April 24, 1943.
What: For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty in action involving actual conflict.
On the morning of April, 24, 1943, Sgt. Nelson led his section of heavy mortars to a forward position where he placed his guns and men. Under intense enemy artillery, mortar, and small-arms fire, he advanced alone to a chosen observation position from which he directed the laying of a concentrated mortar barrage which successfully halted an initial enemy counterattack. Although mortally wounded in the accomplishment of his mission, and with his duty clearly completed, Sgt. Nelson crawled to a still more advanced observation point and continued to direct the fire of his section. Dying of hand grenade wounds and only 50 yards from the enemy, Sgt. Nelson encouraged his section to continue their fire and by doing so they took a heavy toll of enemy lives. The skill which Sgt. Nelson displayed in this engagement, his courage, and self-sacrificing devotion to duty and heroism resulting in the loss of his life, was a priceless inspiration to our Armed Forces and were in keeping with the highest tradition of the U.S. Army.
