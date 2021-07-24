National Purple Heart Day, observed each year to remember the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate price in defense of our great nation, will be observed on Saturday, Aug. 7. This year, Purple Heart Day will begin with the dedication of the Rhode Island Purple Heart Trail.
The trail begins on Route 4 in East Greenwich, travels to North Kingstown, then continues on to Route 1 through Narragansett, South Kingstown, Charlestown and ending in Westerly. As you travel these two roads you can see the green highway signs with the Purple Heart medal superimposed on them, marking the designation that was installed in April along the roadway.
On Aug. 7, 2019, Gov. Raimondo declared Rhode Island a Purple Heart State, joining 44 other states and the Island of Guam. This entire project was truly a group effort of many individuals, local legislative representatives, community members and our veterans. The effort was spearheaded by Department of Rhode Island Senior Vice Commander Tiger Patrick. Patrick is also the Commander of William Fournier Post 916, Wakefield.
The event will begin at the Showcase Cinema, 1200 Quaker Lane, Warwick, with the inaugural bike run. The Blessing of the Ride will be at 9:45 a.m. with kick-stands up at 10 a.m. The riders will travel down Route 4 then to Route 1 and will end at the Westerly Elks Lodge 678, 1 Dixon St., Westerly. The official dedication ceremony is schedule for noon. Entertainment will be provided by the Purple Honey Band from 1 to 5 p.m. A barbeque chicken dinner will be available for purchase. Numerous Veteran Service Organizations will be on-hand to provide veteran- and caregiver-specific information to attendees.
For more information on the inaugural ride, the point of contact is Rhode Island VFW Auxiliary Senior Vice President Erika Westbrook (Erika673@gmail.com, https://ly/2TT8b7i). For additional dedication information, contact Rhode Island VFW Senior Vice Commander Tiger Patrick at svc@vfwri.org or 401-677-0937.
Criteria for receiving a Purple Heart: The Purple Heart has a long list of criteria for eligibility — too long to list here. But in general, it may be awarded to members of the Armed Forces of the United States who have been wounded, killed in action, or have died or may die from wounds received in any action against the United States, action with an opposing armed force, the results of any hostile “foreign force” and many other situations where men and women in uniform may find themselves under attack.
Why is the Purple Heart purple? One contemporary interpretation of the color of the Purple Heart is that the color represents the blood of all those who have made sacrifices in war, but traditionally the color is thought to represent the courage of those who serve. The original color of the Badge of Military Merit was purple, so it is logical that when the Purple Heart was created to celebrate George Washington’s bicentennial, the original color of the medal he created would be used to honor his memory.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting, which will be held Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St., Westerly. Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month. Let your voice be heard. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377 for assistance.
The three qualifiers for membership in the VFW: Citizenship: U.S. citizen or U.S. National; honorable service: received a discharge of Honorable or General (under honorable conditions); or be currently serving, service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters, or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days
Our Post is happy to announce the return of our annual summer dinner on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. Following the dinner, both the Post and Auxiliary will conduct their business meetings. This free event is open to all members and their families. New members are also encouraged to attend.
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to have access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified chapter service officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
22 Until None: Operation Mercury
You are invited to participate in the first international ruck to stand together and fight veteran suicides. The Rhode Island event is Aug. 22 at 8 a.m., 2 Manchester Print Work Road, Lincoln RI. Join 22 Until None and Pals Battalion UK for this event. Twenty-six international locations are already on the map. Help raise awareness of military suicide.
This day in military history
1944: The V Amphibious Corps, commanded by Major General Harry Schmidt, landed on Tinian, in the Mariana Islands.
