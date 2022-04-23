The Rhode Island Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee, in conjunction with the Woody Williams Foundation and Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, is proud to announce details for the dedication of the Rhode Island Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The dedication ceremony and unveiling of the memorial monument will take place on May 15 at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter.
A Gold Star family is one who has sacrificed a loved one while serving in the Armed Forces of the United States. The title is meant to honor the service member’s ultimate sacrifice while enduring their family’s loss, grief and continued healing.
All Gold Star families, and the public, are invited to attend the dedication ceremony. Speakers will include Daniel McKee, governor of Rhode Island, and Sabina Matos, lieutenant governor of Rhode Island.
The memorial monument is made of black granite and features two sides. One side bears the words “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed Loved Ones for our Freedom.” The other side tells a story of Rhode Island’s Gold Star families and their fallen heroes through scenes on four granite panels: Homeland, Family, Patriot, and Sacrifice. At the center of this tribute is the most distinct feature of the monument, the cut-out which represents the loved one who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.
The Woody Williams Foundation is a nonprofit organization co-founded by Hershel “Woody” Williams, a World War II veteran of the Battle of Iwo Jima, and today’s only living Medal of Honor Recipient from World War II. Woody was inspired to honor and recognize these families after delivering many telegrams notifying families of the death of the loved one while in service to our country. His vision for each memorial is to provide a place of permanence for Gold Star Families and the public to gather in honor and recognition of the sacrifices that have been made for our freedom and to ensure that we never forget.
For more information about the Rhode Island Gold Star Families Memorial Monument or to donate, visit https://woodywilliams.org/monuments/ri-veterans.html.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955
The Post, located at 113 Beach Street, Westerly, will be hosting a flag retirement ceremony on May 7 at 1 p.m.. This event is open to the community.
All new Post officers for 2022-23 will be installed on May 14 at 6 p.m. at the Post home. All members and their families are cordially invited to this event.
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home. Voice of Democracy winners will present their winning essays at this meeting. The Post meets the first Wednesday of each month. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our national bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member: 1. Honorable Service — must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving; 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. This can be proven by any of the following:
An authorized campaign medal (see a full list of qualifying medals and badges)
Receipt of Hostile Fire Pay or Imminent Danger Pay (verified by a military pay statement)
Service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
Service information is usually available through a veteran’s DD-214. If other information is needed or if a veteran’s DD-214 is not complete, they can contact the National Personnel Records Center online or at 314-801-0800 to request more information.
More detailed information on VFW eligibility can be accessed at https://vfworg-cdn.azureedge.net/-/media/VFWSite/Files/Join/One-PageEligibilitySheet.pdf?v=1&d=20181106T204234Z&la=en.
If you are not eligible for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars but you have a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling or spouse who would be eligible, then you may apply for membership in the VFW Auxiliary. You can learn more at vfwauxiliary.org.
Project Outreach
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified chapter service officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Military history
1863: The Union army issues General Orders No. 100, which provided a code of conduct for federal soldiers and officers when dealing with Confederate prisoners and civilians. The code was borrowed by many European nations, and its influence can be seen on the Geneva Conventions. The orders were the brainchild of Francis Lieber, a Prussian immigrant whose three sons had served during the Civil War. One son was mortally wounded while fighting for the Confederacy at the Battle of Williamsburg, Va., in 1862. Lieber’s other two sons fought for the Union. Lieber was a scholar of international law who took a keen interest in the treatment of combatants and civilians.
