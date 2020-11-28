The VA Providence Healthcare System is operational. As a precaution, Veterans, volunteers and visitors are still being screened at the entrances to our facilities. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding during this difficult time.
The Eagle Square, Middletown, Hyannis and New Bedford VA clinics are accepting scheduled in-person appointments, when appropriate, in addition to virtual appointments.
We are calling veterans to pre-screen before appointments, in most cases. Patients who have not been contacted should call to confirm appointments before coming to PVAMC or its clinics, or message us with My HealtheVet.
If you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call us at 401-457-3336 or send a secure message with My HealtheVet.
Appointment protocol
Veterans should come to their outpatient appointments alone, if possible.
Otherwise, only one person may accompany a veteran to an outpatient appointment or Emergency Department visit.
No one under the age of 18, unless a caregiver, can escort a patient to their appointment.
Veterans should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their appointment.
Caregivers escorting a veteran who is coming for an operation should drop the veteran off at the main entrance to the hospital or at the applicable clinic if the Veteran needs assistance.
Arrival information
Bandanas, gaiters, single-layer cloth masks, or masks with a valve are not acceptable in any VA Providence HCS facilities. Wearing a multi-layered cloth face mask or medical mask is an essential risk-reduction measure to limit the spread of infectious respiratory droplets. Appropriate masks will be provided if necessary. Face shields may be used to supplement a mask, or as needed for those medically unable to wear a mask.
Transportation
RIPTA bus service to the Providence VAMC main campus has resumed. Valet service is closed. Transportation assistance will be provided from the parking garage to the main entrance, when needed. Call 401-273-7100 ext. 16524 or 16532.
Limited “Veterans Transportation Network” (DAV van service) has resumed. Veterans should call 401-457-3387 Monday through Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. for reservations.
Limited VA Boston and Hyannis VA Clinic shuttle service has resumed. Veterans should call 401-457-3387 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, for reservations.
Other transportation options can be found at https://www.providence.va.gov/services/Transportation.asp. Please contact the Travel Office with questions at 401-273-7100 ext. 13550 or call the applicable clinic to discuss alternative care-delivery options. A list of clinic phone numbers can be found at https://www.providence.va.gov/contact/phone_directory.asp.
General operations
The Providence VA Medical Center provides onsite pre-procedure and inpatient COVID-19 testing. We refer enrolled veterans to providers in the community for diagnostic testing when they meet CDC testing criteria (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/testing-overview.html).
The pharmacy is using a mail-order system to fill prescription requests. Emergency prescriptions, including post-surgical, emergency department and discharge medication will still be provided on location by the pharmacy. For other medications and supplies, Veterans should request refills and renewals by:
Calling the Pharmacy Call Center at 866-400-1241;
Mailing in refill slips; or
Requesting through My HealtheVet
During the coronavirus pandemic, some veterans may notice increased shipping times for mail-order prescriptions. Please order medication refills as early as possible — preferably as soon as you receive your prescription. Allow at least 7-10 days for delivery. Veterans who experience a delay in receiving prescriptions through the mail should call the Pharmacy Call Center at 866-400-1241 or send a secure message to your prescribing provider using My HealtheVet.
We encourage veterans to sign up for USPS Informed Delivery and UPS MyChoice — both are free services that notify you when packages are on the way. You may also track certain prescriptions in My HealtheVet.
Visitor restrictions
In accordance with new Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines and as a precaution to help keep our veterans, staff and community safe, visitation is temporarily suspended at the Providence VA Medical Center. Exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis under rare and extenuating circumstances. For more information, please call the operator at 401-273-7100, dial 0, give the inpatient/veteran’s name and ask to speak to their care unit.
Other services
Whenever possible, please call the Patient Advocate Office at 401-457-3093 or send them a secure message through My HealtheVet before visiting.
The canteen remains open during their regular hours.
The coffee shop is now open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PatriotClips Salon and Barbershop is open again by appointment, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 401-588-4484.
The VA Providence Regional Benefits Office has closed all office locations to the public, including the satellite offices in the basement of the main hospital. Veterans, claimants, beneficiaries and representatives may continue to communicate with VBA in the following ways:
Veterans and family members can now use the Providence VA Regional Office Online Scheduler at https://v2.waitwhile.com/welcome/providencevaro anytime, day or night, to book a 30-minute appointment.
Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, excluding federal holidays.
At the time of the scheduled appointment, a Providence VA Regional Office benefits representative will call you.
Call toll-free 800-827-1000, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Inquiry Routing and Information System (IRIS): https://iris.custhelp.va.gov/.
On the web at www.va.gov to learn about VA benefits or file an online claim for disability benefits.
Also on the web at https://www.benefits.va.gov/providence/ for VA Providence Regional Benefits Office information
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Post 8955
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service; have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea; or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly, the first Wednesday of each month. Until further notice our monthly meetings have been suspended. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner at 401-212-6377 for assistance.
