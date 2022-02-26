Twenty-two a day — suicides have plagued our veterans for many years. While the causes of suicide are complex and not fully understood, military leaders and community members continue to search for answers in combating this unfortunate number. The COVID-19 pandemic has added additional stressors to an already strained force as well. Our military forces these past two years were called upon to support testing and vaccine clinics while struggling with the virus themselves, with their families and friends. They also dealt with continued war-zone deployments, national disasters and often violent civil unrest.
Each community offers a variety of counseling programs to help our veterans as they work through the road to recovery. Some of the programs offered are traditional counseling sessions, music therapy and outdoor adventure. One Rhode Island Army veteran, Jason Morel, has come up with an alternative program incorporating the world of magic and laughter.
In 2017, Jason founded Operation Magic Touch, dedicated to helping veterans and their families through magic. Morel created his magic show to be a safe form of entertainment for veterans who suffer from PTSD and their families. From a young age this veteran began his studies with magic. Upon his discharge from the Army, Jason continued his studies as a means of combating his PTSD.
Each year the National Veterans Arts Competition is conducted. Veterans who are enrolled at VA health care facilities are eligible to compete. In 2019, Jason entered the competition and placed second in his division with his magic show. That year, over 5,600 veterans representing 130 VA medical facilities competed. Jason’s placement was the highest for any participant representing the Providence VAMC.
Jason is now on a journey to aid veterans and their families through his magic. The public is invited to see this veteran in action on March 12 for a steak dinner and magic show at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9404, 29 South Main Street, Coventry. The dinner begins at 5 p.m., followed by Jason’s spectacular magic show at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 401-828-9705. All proceeds will go to VFW Post 9404 to assist Jason Morel with his objective of helping his fellow veterans and families.
St Patrick’s Special Corned Beef Dinner
Come and enjoy a St Patrick’s traditional corned beef dinner, with all the trimmings, on March 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. You have the choice of dining in or take-out, $20 a plate, at Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955, 113 Beach St., Westerly.
Auxiliary announces visit of national president to R.I.
VFW Auxiliary Department of Rhode Island is excited to announce the visit of Jean Hamil, national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary. Hamil will tour the Rhode Island State Capitol and the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services, enjoy dinner at the Valley Inn in Portsmouth, and take a helicopter tour of Aquidneck Island.
The VFW Auxiliary Past Department Presidents’ Club will host a dinner at Davenport’s in East Providence, upon Hamil’s. Her visit will include speaking with VFW and Auxiliary members in Pawtucket and throughout Rhode Island. VFW Auxiliary Department President Shauna Fournier will serve as her official escort.
President Hamil, of Orlando, Fla., was elected to office at the Auxiliary’s 108th National Convention in Kansas City, Mo. For more information, contact GinaMarie Doherty, VFW Auxiliary Rhode Island, Historian, yncsgrd@aol.com, 401-500-1721.
About the VFW Auxiliary: The VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations and our members are the relatives of those who served in a location of foreign conflict. We have nearly 470,000 members representing all 50 states who volunteer millions of hours and give millions of dollars to support veterans, military service personnel and their families. Learn more at www.vfwauxiliary.org.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. Voice of Democracy winners will present their winning essays at this meeting. The Post meets the first Wednesday of each month. The three qualifiers for membership in the VFW: Citizenship — U.S. citizen or U.S. National; honorable service — received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions); or be currently serving, service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters, or service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
Project Outreach
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Prayers of peace to Ukraine
“Pray for Ukraine!”
“May God hear our loving petitions and soften the hearts and minds of all, those within and outside Ukraine, during these dangerous times,” wrote the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA Council of Bishops, in a statement responding to news of the Russian invasion this week.
