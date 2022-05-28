Headquarters of the Grand Army of the Republic, General Orders No. 11, Washington, D.C., May 5, 1868:
- 1. The 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet church-yard in the land. In this observance no form of ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.
- 2. It is the purpose of the Commander-in-Chief to inaugurate this observance with the hope that it will be kept up from year to year, while a survivor of the war remains to honor the memory of his departed comrades. He earnestly desires the public press to lend its friendly aid in bringing to the notice of comrades in all parts of the country in time for simultaneous compliance therewith.
This is an excerpt from Logan’s General Order No. 11. It can be read in its entirety at http://www.usmemorialday.org/.
In keeping with this tradition, the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control presents the annual Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30, starting at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center and proceed down Route 234 to West Broad Street into Westerly via High Street, ending at the gazebo in Wilcox Park. There will be a guest speaker at the park at the end of the parade.
While one day to honor our fallen doesn’t serve to repay the debt we owe our nation’s defenders, this Memorial Day I encourage every American to be mindful that without their courage, valor and unending dedication to our nation, America would simply not be the great nation it is today.
As an additional note, what is the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?
Many people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. While those who died are also remembered, Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military — in wartime or peacetime. In fact, Veterans Day is largely intended to thank LIVING veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served — not only those who died — have sacrificed and done their duty.
Freedom is not free, and we are thankful for every soldier, sailor, Marine, airman, Coast Guardsman and reservist willing to ensure evil and tyranny do not prevail.
In honor of Memorial Day 2022, the Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8955 members will proudly post at numerous area businesses in support of our Buddy Poppy drive. These poppies serve as a reminder of lives sacrificed in the First World War and subsequent conflicts. The first national-level Buddy Poppy sale was conducted by the VFW in 1922. The red poppy was adopted as the official memorial flower of the VFW shortly thereafter. The funds collected through the sales of the poppies are used to fund programs for veterans.
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the post home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. This meeting will mark the welcome of our new post commander, Army veteran Mike Pietraallo. A special thank you to Past Commander William Siano for his many years leading the charge for Post 8955. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our national bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member: 1. Honorable service (must have served in the Armed Forces and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving; 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. This can be proven by any of the following:
- An authorized campaign medal (see a full list of qualifying medals and badges);
- Receipt of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay (verified by a military pay statement usually available through a veteran’s DD-214; if missing or incomplete contact the National Personnel Records Center online or at 314-801-0800);
- Service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days.
If you are not eligible for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars but you have a parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling, or spouse who would be eligible, you may apply for membership in the VFW Auxiliary (vfwauxiliary.org).
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified chapter service officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Military history
1932 — At the height of the Great Depression, the so-called “Bonus Expeditionary Force,” a group of 1,000 World War I veterans seeking payments for their veterans’ bonus certificates, arrive in Washington, D.C. One month later, other veteran groups spontaneously made their way to the nation’s capital, swelling the Bonus Marchers to nearly 20,000 strong, most of them unemployed veterans in desperate financial straits.
