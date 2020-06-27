The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce the selection of the top three winners of its 2019-20 Scout of the Year scholarship competition.
The 2020 VFW Scout of the Year first-place winner is Jacqueline Abnos, the second-place winner is Marius Schnell, and the third-place winner is Justin Swize.This year’s first-place winner, Jacqueline Abnos, was sponsored by VFW Post 1829 in Kansas City, Mo. As a Venturing Summit Award and Gold Award recipient currently working toward her Eagle Scout rank, Abnos was selected for her leadership, dedication to Scouting and her activism. As the first-place 2020 Scout of the Year, Abnos will receive a $5,000 college scholarship.
Marius Schnell, sponsored by VFW Post 10557 in Hohenfels, Germany, was named second-place winner for his notable work protecting endangered wildlife, his leadership skills and his patriotism toward our nation’s veterans. Schnell will receive a $3,000 college scholarship.
Sponsored by VFW Post 4146 in Victoria, Texas, Justin Swize was selected as the third-place winner for his personal drive, environmentally focused projects, and his positive leadership skills. Swize will receive a $1,000 college scholarship.
Enacted in 2001, the Scout of the Year competition was designed to reward eligible members of the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Venturing Crew or Sea Scouts who have risen above their peers in exemplifying standout citizenship, patriotism and love of country with college scholarships of up to $5,000.
The annual Scout of the Year scholarship is but one of the many monetary awards and incentives the VFW distributes yearly to middle school and high school students totaling $3.5 million.
Voice of Democracy scholarship
Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, more than 51,000 9th- through 12th-grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000-$16,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins a minimum scholarship of $1,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. Want to apply? Read the rules and eligibility requirements, and download the 2020-21 entry form application, as all student entries must be submitted to a sponsoring local VFW Post by midnight, Oct. 31. The 2020-21 theme is: “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
To enter, go to: https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
‘Sports Clips Help a Hero’ scholarship
VFW is proud to announce the “Sport Clips Help a Hero’ scholarship that provides service members and veterans with the financial assistance they need to complete their educational goals without incurring excessive student loan debt. It’s just another way for us to say “thank you” to those who fought for our freedoms. Scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded to qualified applicants. The deadline for the fall semester was April 30. Applications for the spring semester will be accepted Aug. 1 through Nov. 15. For additional information go to https://www.vfw.org/assistance/student-veterans-support.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione VFW Post 8955
Every year our Post awards two scholarships to deserving high school seniors. We are proud to announce this year’s recipients are Avery M. Pagliuso from Chariho High School and Jordynn Celico from Westerly High School. Congratulations and we wish you the best with your future endeavors.
Along with these scholarships, our Post also awards patriotic cords to those seniors who are entering the military upon graduation. The Chariho seniors are: Joshua Smithey, ROTC Norwich University; Alexandro Yaccord, Air Force; Austin Crandall, Air Force; Shawn Eddy-Joost, Air Force Academy; Joseph Heath, National Guard; Kyle Johnson, ROTC, Air Force; Daniel Lloyd, Air Force; Kyle Merritt, ROTC Norwich University; Samuel Nendze, ROTC University of Rhode Island; and Coleman Pepperd, Coast Guard Academy.
Our Westerly seniors are: Adrian Medina, Army; Derek Mason, ROTC Army; Colby Makin, ROTC Army; Mark Gervasini, National Guard; and Adrian Towner, National Guard.
Thank you for volunteering to defend our great nation.
New members sought
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service; have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea; or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our monthly meetings the first Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly. We have resumed our monthly outdoor meetings. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress, please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377, for assistance.
Military history
1778 — Molly Pitcher was an American patriot who carried pitchers of water to soldiers during the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Monmouth, thereby earning her nickname. After her husband collapsed during the battle, she took over the operation of his cannon. There are so many legends surrounding Pitcher that some historians believe her story is folklore or a composite of several people. Most sources identify her as Mary Ludwig and her first husband as William Hays, who was in the artillery and fought at the Battle of Monmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.