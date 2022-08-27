When Julia Benbrook was in eighth grade at Woodward Middle School in the Oklahoma panhandle, the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest sent her down a path toward a career in journalism.
Benbrook’s essay on “Why America’s Veterans Should be Honored” beat out more than 110,000 essays in 2009 to capture the national first-place honor. Sponsored by VFW Post 1335 in Woodward, Okla., Benbrook wrote about her two grandfathers, both of whom were World War II veterans. Since both had died before she was born, Benbrook interviewed her family to find out about her grandfathers and their military service.
In high school, Benbrook entered the Voice of Democracy competition each year. And each time, she placed at the local level. After high school, she attended Oklahoma State University and graduated in 2017 with a degree in journalism. She worked on-air in Tulsa, Okla., at a CBS affiliate before attending Northwestern University, where she earned a master’s degree with an emphasis in politics, foreign affairs and policymaking.
“Patriot’s Pen is a wonderful opportunity that opened so many doors for me,” Benbrook said. “I would tell students to take the time to dive into a story. This is one of the best scholarships out there. We need to honor and remember both past and present veterans for their bravery and love for this country. Each one of them has made a change in their lives, a sacrifice, so that we can have all the rights that we take for granted.”
Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regards to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 Grade 9-12 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. This is a $5,000 increase from last year’s scholarship. A complete list of other national scholarships range from $1,000 to $21,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements, and find your sponsoring local VFW Post, as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Applications can be downloaded from the VFW website.
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in Grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first-place winner wins $5,000!
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements, and find your sponsoring local VFW Post, as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Applications can be downloaded from the VFW website.
The Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione Veterans of Foreign War Post 8955, 113 Beach St, Westerly, is your local VFW Post to submit your scholarship application. Remember, applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 31 to Post 8955.
VFW celebrates 100 years of the ‘Buddy’® poppy
August marks 100 years since VFW declared the poppy as the official VFW flower. At VFW’s 1922 national convention in Seattle, Wash., the organization officially adopted the blood-red flower.
In February 1924, VFW registered the name “Buddy Poppy” with the U.S. Patent Office. The term “Buddy”® was coined by the poppymakers, who, at the time, were disabled veterans. It was a tribute to the veterans who did not come home and those disabled or scarred for life.
Since May 1924, when the trademark was granted, VFW has owned all rights to it.
Buddy Poppies have enjoyed broad popular support since their inception. American presidents have had poppies pinned to their jackets by girls from the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Mich. During the 1940s and 1950s, leading Hollywood actresses became “Buddy Poppy Girls,” representative of the American ideal “girl next door.”
Distribution of poppies remains a staple of Veterans and Memorial Day activities at VFW Posts throughout the country. One extraordinary Buddy Poppy donation was made in New Jersey in 1997. An anonymous donor gave $13,640 in cash and checks to Post 2294 in Jersey City. By any measure, that display of generosity is unique in the annals of the program.
More than 1 billion Buddy Poppies have been distributed since 1922. Under VFW bylaws, the proceeds are designated for Post Relief Funds that assist veterans in need.
Retire old flags
The Westerly Post Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Post 8955, 113 Beach St., Westerly, from 10 a.m to noon. The public is invited to participate in this event.
Project Outreach
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, he/she or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Were you exposed to burn pits or other toxins during military service?
New legislation expands presumptive disabilities, VA care, and benefits to veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions. Learn more by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MyVA411.
Monthly meeting
New members are always welcome to attend our next monthly meeting on Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., Post Home, 113 Beach St., Westerly. We meet the first Wednesday of each month. There are two qualifiers for membership in the VFW, as set out in our national bylaws. An individual must meet both in order to become a member. They are as follows: 1. Honorable Service — must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (Under Honorable Conditions) or be currently serving. 2. Service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters.
Military history
1901 — In Havana, Cuba, U.S. Army physician James Carroll allowed an infected mosquito to feed on him in an attempt to isolate the means of transmission of yellow fever. Days later, Carroll developed a severe case of yellow fever, helping his colleague, Army Walter Reed, prove that mosquitoes can transmit the sometimes-deadly disease.
