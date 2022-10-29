WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who opened combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died at age 68.
Gen. Martin Dempsey, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted at Carter’s retirement ceremony in 2017 that his focus on the less glamourous aspects of the job such as people management had made him known as the “most important, least known figure in Washington.”
In December 2015, after three years of study and debate, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts.
“I made the decision to admit women to all military specialties without exception,” Carter said in a later interview on the decision. “They are 50% of the population. We can’t afford to leave off the table half of the population who can, if they’re the ones who have the best qualifications, do the job.”
“Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Carter said in June 2016, laying out a one-year plan to implement the change. “Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission.”
Before Carter was named defense secretary by President Barack Obama, he served in the Obama administration as the Pentagon’s top procurement officer and oversaw the department’s effort to speed more than 24,000 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles to Iraq and Afghanistan during the height of both conflicts to better protect U.S. troops.
At the time, thousands of U.S. troops were being maimed or killed by roadside bombs because there was not adequate protection in the vehicles they were operating. Carter frequently mentioned the rapid development and procurement of those vehicles as one of his proudest accomplishments.
“At peak production, the United States shipped over 1,000 MRAPs a month to theater. And there, they saved lives,” Carter said at a 2012 ceremony marking the completion of the vehicle production. “And you all know me, I would have driven one in here today, if I could get it through the door.”
Carter, a native of Philadelphia, served as the 25th defense secretary and “loved nothing more than spending time with the troops, making frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit U.S. forces with his wife Stephanie,” his family said in a statement. “Carter always set politics aside; he served presidents of both parties over five administrations.”
“Today, the entire Department of Defense mourns the loss of a towering intellect, a steadfast leader, a devoted mentor to countless public servants, and a great patriot who devoted his life to strengthening the security of the country that he loved,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.
Veterans Day
The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control will recognize Veterans Day with a parade on Saturday, Nov. 12, stepping off at 9:30 a.m. from the Pawcatuck World War Memorial on Pequot Trail, down West Broad Street, over the bridge to High Street, Canal Street and ending at the Westerly Armory on Railroad Avenue for a ceremony.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control at wpvetsboc@gmail.com.
Veterans Day 2022 free meals, discounts and offers. Check out all the Veterans Day discounts for 2022. These Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs are being shared so that veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. Verify with the organization offering.
https://news.va.gov/109711/veterans-day-discounts-free-meals/?utm_source=middle&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=VetResources&utm_id=12OCT2022
The East Providence Elks will be sponsoring a Walk-A-Thon on Friday, Nov. 11, to raise funds for the needs of homeless veterans. The Walk-A-Thon will begin at the Newport Elks Lodge and continue 27 miles to the East Providence Elks Lodge.
There are many ways that you can participate: 1. Participate as an individual or a team walking the 27 miles; 2. Donate to a team or an individual walking. 3. Sponsorship. Contact Matthew Vianna, Veterans Committee chairman, for additional information. mattvianna8@gmail.com, 508-933-7637.
WaterFire Salute to Veterans, set for Nov. 5, is a collaborative, community-wide celebration whose mission is to honor and recognize all United States veterans, active and reserve military personnel and families for their service, sacrifice, and contributions to this nation, and to organize, exhibit and highlight the wealth of veteran-oriented organizations and services available to them.
Starting before sunset veterans march from the State House steps to Waterplace Park Basin led by the Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums. This procession is followed immediately by the Salute to Veterans Lighting Ceremony in Waterplace Basin with performances by military bands. Typically, the lighting ceremony is concluded with a Memorial Canoe Ceremony on the river. The Memorial Canoe ceremony honors and remembers our fallen heroes.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione VFW Post 8955
The Post will be hosting a movie night following our monthly meeting on Wednesda, Nov. 2. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. and the featured presentation will be a 2004 History Channel documentary on military interrogation techniques titled “We Can Make You Talk.”
This documentary is also part reality show. A dozen volunteers are sent to England on a secret mission, but one by one they are captured. They are held for a weekend, blindfolded, shackled, and subjected to the same interrogation techniques talked about in the documentary.
This documentary was chosen for Movie Night because one of the actors is our former department commander, Dora Vasquez-Hellner, who put her military interrogator training to use to question the volunteers and uncover the details of their nefarious plot. Cmdr. Dora will be on hand to answer any questions about the film production.
Beverages and popcorn will be provided but feel free to bring snacks or drinks to share with others.
Hope to see you Wednesday Nov. 2 for our Post meeting at 113 Beach St., Westerly, and our first Movie Night extravaganza! This screening is open to the public.
