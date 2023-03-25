Jorge “JV” Villarreal had the foresight to ensure the training and combat footage he was capturing would live on in the event he was killed in action. Jorge knew from an early age that he wanted to be a Marine. His big sister April Rodriguez remembers him talking about it since second grade, though she’s not sure what prompted his interest.
The U.S. invaded Afghanistan while Villarreal was in middle school on San Antonio’s West Side, and both he and his sister figured the war would be over by the time he was old enough to enlist. But the war raged on, and Villarreal eventually joined up after graduating from Kennedy High School, trained at Camp Pendleton in Southern California and was dispatched to the Helmand Province in 2010.
A few months later, Villarreal was killed in action after stepping on an improvised explosive device. Thanks to footage he made during his training and combat tour, Villareal’s story will live on. His videos form the core of “American Sons,” a documentary film slated to air on PBS next year.
Rodriguez found her brother’s self-told story so compelling that she was determined to make something of it. She researched on the internet looking for a documentarian she felt would relate to the material and found Laura Varela, an experienced filmmaker from El Paso.
Varela had made “As Long As I Remember: American Veteranos,” a feature-length documentary on Chicanos who had served in the Vietnam War. Even while occupied with other projects, she held onto the footage Rodriguez had provided and looked for an opportunity to work with it.
Fellow filmmaker Andrew Gonzales responded to the candid nature of Villarreal’s footage and the rare chance to work from a Marine’s own point of view, and the two began working on “American Sons” as producer and director.
Rodriguez said her mission at first was to honor her brother. “I feel like it is one of the last things I could do for my brother was to make sure that his story was told through his eyes.”
What she didn’t expect was that, through the dedication of the filmmakers, the documentary could evolve “into so much more, and truly understanding the brotherhood that is the Marine Corps … seeing their points of view and how they dealt with loss and trauma, and helping them heal as well as them helping us heal.”
At first, “it’s like they’re getting ready for, you know, the championship football game or something. This is what they’ve been training for, for two years,” Gonzales said. Villarreal films his 22nd birthday party on the troop transport plane to Afghanistan, with everyone celebrating and trash-talking.
“Then before you know it, things just get real,” Gonzales said. Villareal “sees too many things. His friends are getting blown up. And you start to see him slowly change in his demeanor. Even visually he begins to change — that’s the best way I can put it — the boy becomes a man in his own footage.”
“It’s our sorrow, but his honor, to be able to have done this,” she said of producing a documentary based on the footage Villarreal made before his death. “Because I know it’s what he wanted to do with his life, and he was willing to pay that price.”
Nicholas Frank
Women’s History Month
In 1981, Congress passed joint resolution Public Law 97-28 designating “Women’s History Week” beginning March 7, 1982, to recognize and celebrate “American women of every race, class and ethnic background” whose roles and contributions had been “consistently overlooked and undervalued in the body of American history.” In 1987, President Ronald Reagan signed the newly passed Public Law 100-9 designating the month of March as Women’s History Month.
On March 3, 2023, the Providence Athenaeum, in conjunction with the Providence Clemente Veterans’ Initiative, hosted “Women Warriors, Women’s Voices.” Nine courageous women from across Rhode Island shared their experiences as service members and veterans, through poems, stories, essays, and readings.
The women warriors: Dianna Adams, Air National Guard; Gladys Cojulun, Army; Rachael Garcia, Air Force; Mary Goff, Army; Jennifer Marquis-Caruso, Army; Silvia Reyes, Navy; Kathy Splinter, Army; Dora Vasquez-Hellner, Army; and Erika Westbrook, Marines; diverse backgrounds with one common denominator: they all served.
The topics presented to both a live and virtual audience included the challenges of coming home following time spent in a combat zone, the core values of each branch and the impacts to our daily lives, the challenges of fully integrating into society following military service, voices of women in the military no longer with us, military careers curtailed due to sexual trauma along with women leaving their children behind as they go to war. The program in its entirety can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/805226184.
In 1971, approximately 1% of the military branches were women. By 1981 it increased to 8.5%. Fast-forward to 2022, women now comprise 18% of our active-duty force with all jobs now open. The Coast Guard carries approximately 6,220 active-duty women out of a force of 41,000.
The Providence Clemente Veterans’ Initiative encourages and accepts applications from all veterans, regardless of race, gender identity, service years, deployment history, disability status, or discharge status. The course is free and seeks to serve veterans who are challenged by their transition from soldier to civilian, and who are looking for an engaged community of peers to explore great moments of history, art, philosophy and literature. For additional information contact Dr. Mark Santow, academic director, pvdclementevets@gmail.com or https://pvdvets.org/.
Our community is very fortunate to have such wonderful institutions as the Providence Athenaeum and the Providence Clemente Veterans’ Initiative that inspire our spirits and enrich our minds to elevate our public discourse.
VFW Post 8955 members are highly encouraged to attend our next monthly meeting on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at 113 Beach St., Westerly. Nominations and elections will be held for our Post officers. Installation will be May 3 during our monthly meeting. If you know of a comrade or family of comrade in distress please contact Comrade Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377, for assistance.
