Veterans and families of veterans, it is time to get your winter coat at no cost. A Coats4Vets distribution event will be held on Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at Wakefield Elementary School, 101 High Street, South Kingstown. All sizes are available, from children to adult. Preregistration is requested by calling 401-789-0150; state your name along with number of coats with sizes.
This event is made possible by numerous veteran service organizations throughout Rhode Island.
Live fierce. Go red.
Cardiovascular vascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. During the month of February, the American Heart Association raises awareness of cardiovascular disease in women. The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without. Too many women remain unaware and our Providence VA Medical Center is doing its best to promote awareness through a virtual event on Feb. 5 from noon to 1 p.m. on its Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information on women’s services at the VA contact Tonya Maselli McConnell, LICSW, Women Veterans Program Manager; 401-273-7100 ext. 16191 or 401-919-2820.
URI Student Veterans Educational Fund
The fund provides support for educational expenses such as tuition, books, fees, for matriculated students who served on active duty in any branch of the military and have not been dishonorably discharged. The scholarship amounts vary and all applicants must write an essay that details their academic goals and planned use of the scholarship. Deadline is Feb. 15. Apply at https://uri.academicworks.com/opportunities/4418.
Empowering U.S. Navy student veterans
The Raytheon Missiles & Defense SPY-6 Scholarship, named for the U.S. Navy’s SPY-6 family of radars, provides returning sailors an opportunity to achieve educational goals and position themselves for success in civilian professions. The scholarships will be awarded to sailors who pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree at an accredited university and demonstrate leadership in their local community.
Student veterans must meet the following criteria to apply for the Raytheon Missiles & Defense SPY-6 Scholarship:
Navy/Navy Reserve veteran;
Be a current student veteran, as demonstrated by a current transcript;
Entering your sophomore, junior, or senior year of undergraduate study, or be enrolled in a graduate program for the 2021-22 academic year;
Attending full-time at an accredited four-year college or university in the U.S.;
Have received an honorable discharge; must be in good standing;
Provide a video (no longer than 2 minutes) discussing your:
— Demonstrated commitment to and passion for your chosen field of study
— Demonstrated leadership and engagement in your community
Instructions for creating this video can be found at https://studentveterans.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/2021-RMD-SVA-SPY-6-Video-Instructions.pdf.
The deadline for submissions is April 5.
Sport Clips Haircuts raises more than $1M to support VFW Help A Hero scholarships
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sport Clips Haircuts presented a $1,026,105 donation check on Jan. 25 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW) to provide scholarships for service members and veterans. Even in a pandemic, veterans are returning from active military duty to prepare for civilian careers that often require additional college, graduate, and technical degrees and training. To ease the financial burden of going back to school, Sport Clips and the VFW have teamed up for the past seven years to provide assistance through the Help A Hero Scholarship program.
More than $60,000 of the money was raised this year was from Sport Clips’ own $1 per haircare service donation made on Veterans Day while clients, individual supporters, and Sport Clips team members donated the largest portion of the money raised in stores and through virtual walks. Members of the VFW Department of Rhode Island and its Auxiliary tackled a 5K walk in support of this great event in support of our student veterans. We strive to serve our veterans and their families.
Help A Hero Scholarship applications are open now through April 30 for the fall 2021 semester to receive up to $5,000 of assistance per semester, per family for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. To find out more, visit your local Sport Clips, SportClips.com/hero or VFW.org/scholarship.
Amancio-Falcone-
Gaccione Post 8955
All members are encouraged to pick up the phone and call a buddy. Your voice may be the only friendly voice your buddy has heard in days. Be that person that reaches out, your gift is priceless.
The VFW welcomes new members. If you have received a campaign medal for overseas service; have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea; or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay, then you’re eligible to join our ranks. New members are encouraged to attend our regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 113 Beach St, Westerly, on the first Wednesday of each month. Until further notice our monthly meetings have been suspended. If you know of a comrade or family of a comrade in distress, please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377, for assistance.
