As we closely approach the 247th anniversary of the founding of our United States of America, the day marks the signing of our Declaration of Independence that was adopted on July 4, 1776, and our country officially became its own nation. Rhode Islanders traditionally mark the day by attending the Bristol Fourth of July Parade, founded in 1785, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. The parade is part of the oldest Independence Day celebration in the United States.
Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955
VFW Post 8955 members are highly encouraged to attend our next monthly meeting on July 5 at 6:30 p.m., 113 Beach St., Westerly. Qualifications to join: Honorable service (must have served in the Armed Forces of the United States and either received a discharge of Honorable or General (under honorable conditions) or be currently serving); service in a war, campaign, or expedition on foreign soil or in hostile waters. If you know of a comrade or family of comrade in distress please contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner, 401-212-6377, for assistance.
Were you exposed to burn pits or other toxins during military service?
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified chapter service officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, they or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
Summer Nites with Friends
The Westerly Veterans Hall, 113 Beach St., will be hosting Summer Nites with Friends on July 9 at 7 p.m. All veteran service organizations — American Legion, DAR, DAV, VFW Riders , VFW and Auxiliary members — are invited to attend as we all watch the sun set. Bring your lawn chairs and snacks. Beverages will be provided. Donation $5 per couple.
Congressional Medal of Honor citations for actions taken on this day, July 4
WHO: Private First Class William K. Nakamura
WHEN: Distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism in action on on July 4, 1944, near Castellina, Italy.
WHAT: During a fierce firefight, Pfc. Nakamura’s platoon became pinned down by enemy machine gun fire from a concealed position. On his own initiative, Nakamura crawled 20 yards toward the hostile nest with fire from the enemy machine gun barely missing him. Reaching a point 15 yards from the position, he quickly raised himself to a kneeling position and threw four hand grenades, killing or wounding at least three of the enemy soldiers. The enemy weapon silenced, Nakamura crawled back to his platoon, which was able to continue its advance as a result of his courageous action. Later, his company was ordered to withdraw from the crest of a hill so that a mortar barrage could be placed on the ridge. On his own initiative, Nakamura remained in position to cover his comrades’ withdrawal. While moving toward the safety of a wooded draw, his platoon became pinned down by deadly machine gun fire. Crawling to a point from which he could fire on the enemy position, Pfc. Nakamura quickly and accurately fired his weapon to pin down the enemy machine-gunners. His platoon was then able to withdraw to safety without further casualties. Nakamura was killed during this heroic stand. Private First Class Nakamura’s extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit on him, his unit, and the United States Army.
Tribute to Old Glory
I close with a tribute to Old Glory:
“I am the flag of the United States of America. My name is Old Glory. I fly atop the world’s tallest buildings. I stand watch in America’s halls of justice. I stand guard majestically over great institutions of learning.
“I stand guard with the greatest military power in the world. Look up and see me. I stand for peace, honor, truth and justice. I stand for freedom. I am confident; I am arrogant; I am proud. When I am flown with my fellow banners, my head is a little higher, my colors a little truer. I bow to no one. I am recognized all over the world.
“I am worshipped. I am loved and I am feared. I have fought in every battle of every war for more than 200 years: Gettysburg, Shilo, Appomattox, San Juan Hill, the trenches of France, the Argonne Forest, Anzio, Rome, the beaches of Normandy, Guam, Okinawa, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Afghanistan and a score of places long forgotten, by all but those who were there with me. I was there.
“I led my Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen. I followed them and watched over them. They loved me. I was on a small hill in Iwo Jima. I was dirty, battle-worn and tired, but my Marines and Sailors cheered me. And I was proud. I have been soiled, burned, torn and trampled on the streets of countries that I have helped set free. It does not hurt, for I have been soiled, burned, torn and trampled on the streets of my own country. and when it is by those I have served in battle with, it hurts. But I shall overcome, for I am strong. I have slipped the bonds of earth and from my vantagepoint on the moon, I stand watch over the uncharted new frontiers of space.
“I have been silent witness to all of America’s finest hours. But my finest hour comes when I am torn in strips to be used as bandages for my wounded comrades on the field of battle — when I fly at half-mast to honor my Soldiers, my Airman, my Sailors, my Marines and Coast Guardsmen — when I lie in the trembling arms of a grieving mother and father, at the graveside of their fallen son or daughter. I am proud. My name is “Old Glory.” Long may I wave, dear God, long may I wave.”
