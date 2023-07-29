The fourth annual Calling All Veterans Day is an opportunity for the more than 55,000 veterans in Rhode Island to receive information on resources and benefits from organizations that empower independent aging for themselves, their spouses or their aging parents. This event is Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick 02893. The venue offers plenty of onsite parking.
RI Elder is the sponsor of this event, as they receive daily calls from veterans and their families seeking resources that would allow them to remain independent and connected with the community as they age. From grab bars to fishing trips — homecare to horse therapy — the needs depend on the individual. Calling All Veterans Day is an opportunity to check out what’s available for you or someone you care about.
RI Elder Info is a 501(c)3 nonprofit located in Rhode Island. It is the author of Operation Connect, the only printed and printable resource guide for military members, veterans and their families. Their mission is to empower people throughout the aging journey by providing easy one stop access to comprehensive information and resources. Their core belief is that information is power, and no one should struggle to live a healthy, safe, dignified and happy life from a lack of it.
Youth scholarships
It is that time again that Veterans of Foreign Wars begins the high school and middle school scholarship competition. This event is open to all students, homeschoolers, private schools and public schools. High school students will be vying for a $35,000 scholarship at the national level. Middle school students will be vying for a $5,000 national scholarship.
Voice of Democracy
Established in 1947, our Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves in regard to a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay. Each year, nearly 25,000 ninth- through 12th-grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.3 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.
The national first-place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school. A complete list of other national scholarships ranges from $1,000 to $21,000, and the first-place winner from each VFW Department (state) wins at least a scholarship of $1,000. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements, and find your sponsoring local VFW Post, as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Download and complete the 2023-24 Voice of Democracy entry form here.
The Voice of Democracy 2023-24 theme is: “What Are the Greatest Attributes of Our Democracy?”
Patriot’s Pen
Each year, nearly 68,800 students in sixth through eighth grades enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first-place winner wins $5,000!
The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief. Before submitting your essay, read the rules and eligibility requirements, and find your sponsoring local VFW Post as applications must be turned in by midnight, Oct. 31. Download and complete the 2023-24 entry form here.
The Patriot’s Pen 2023-24 theme is: “How Are You Inspired by America?”
All scholarship applications are due to Amancio-Falcone-Gaccione VFW Post 8955, 113 Beach St., Westerly RI 02891 no later than Oct. 31. Should you have any questions contact Dora Vasquez-Hellner at 401-212-6377.
Annual Post cook-out
All 8955 Post and Auxiliary members and their families are invited to our annual Post cook-out on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m., 113 Beach St., Westerly. Members are encouraged to bring a side dish; burgers and hot dogs will be provided.
Were you exposed to burn pits or other
toxins during service?
The mission of Project Outreach is to assist all veterans to gain access to the VA and eligibility for all benefits and programs they offer. The program is staffed by certified Chapter Service Officers that have attended the yearly Disabled American Veterans training. The service officer provides the proper VA forms and guidance to properly complete required documents to then ensure that they have proper representation at the VA. If a veteran is not in the VA system, they or their family are not eligible for all the great services and benefits the VA offers. Hours: VFW Post 8955, first Wednesday and third Monday of each month, 5 p.m.
National Purple Heart Day 2023
Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 each year and is a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. Purple Heart Day is also known as National Purple Heart Day, Purple Heart Recognition Day, and Purple Heart Appreciation Day. Purple Heart Day will be observed on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
History of Purple Heart’s long, winding road
The Purple Heart began as something called the Badge of Military Merit, an honor created by General George Washington in 1782. The honor was only presented to enlisted soldiers who had performed a “singularly meritorious action.” Only a handful of these were awarded, and following the American Revolution, the Badge of Military Merit didn’t become a permanent fixture among the various other awards and decorations given to those who served.
But the spirit of the Badge of Military Merit would be honored again in 1932 when the Purple Heart award was created to honor the bicentennial of George Washington’s birthday. World War I saw the first Purple Hearts awarded to soldiers, presented on the site of the final encampment of the Continental Army in Windsor, New York.
The Purple Heart took many years to evolve into what it is today. When General Douglas MacArthur signed General Order #3 establishing the modern Purple Heart, it was not authorized to be awarded to anyone except those serving in the Army or the Army Air Corps. A presidential order signed in 1942 opened the Purple Heart to all branches of the military, including the U.S. Coast Guard.
