Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and top municipal officials to reflect on the year, and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
By Nell Carpenter
With a historic shift in local representation this past election, the Richmond Town Council now comprises three independent elected officials as well as one Republican and Democrat, respectively. I am confident that in conjunction with town employees, volunteers and the council, we will all work toward the common goal of a thriving community.
For many years, resident and taxpayer input has been gathered and used to both develop the Comprehensive Community Plan, as well as justifying previous councils’ use of taxpayer dollars. This is evident and clearly stated in the minutes surrounding the acquisitions of property throughout Richmond. These councils have approved the spending both publicly with voter consent at the Financial Town Meeting as well as privately via executive session. The intention, as minutes indicate, was for a potential community/senior center, town annex and possible municipal building(s). Committees of volunteers were formed to further investigate this need while communications took place with potential partners, but nothing ever came to fruition. It is time the will of the people be heard. As Town Council president, I will work on behalf of the taxpayers to reinvigorate this action as well as a concentration on developing active recreation amenities within the town of Richmond.
As a council, we must focus on ways to hold the line, increase revenue and allow for smart development. I believe we are approaching a crossroads, and if we are unable to find mindful, long-term solutions versus temporary fixes, Richmond will struggle to sustain itself. We must take care with our task of leveling this burden without sacrificing our award-winning school district and depleting the operations of our already lean departments and services. We are all unique individuals on the council with incredibly diverse backgrounds and professions. I have great respect for those I am serving with and I am open-minded. We will disagree because of our diversity, but without fail, we must always come to chambers with respect and kindness. That, I will insist upon.
In conclusion, while serving my second term and in the capacity of president of the Richmond Town Council, I will vow to work with my fellow members of the council to better our community as we welcome new opportunity in a bipartisan manner, maintain decorum, operate transparently and practice watchful spending, because ultimately, Richmond deserves it.
Nell Carpenter is the president of the Richmond Town Council.
