When I sat to write my first “State of the Town” column last December, I could have never imagined how much we would have all gone through together in one year.
While the challenges before us may at times seem overwhelming, we have also had the opportunity to see just how kind and strong we are, together as a community.
We have been able to perceive how even small actions can have a lasting impact. Residents came together in the early days of the pandemic to form Stonington Feeds Stonington, and thanks to the generosity within the community, they have raised over $40,000 to purchase gift certificates to local restaurants and, in partnership with Stonington Human Services, give them out to residents.
Similarly, another group of residents saw a need for masks, deliveries, and virtual check-ins and created S.H.A.R.E. to help residents in need. Volunteers that make up our Beautification Committee have brought cheer through beautiful plantings around town, and our team at Human Services works tirelessly to not only deliver important basic needs to residents but also creative programs for children through seniors.
From our Department of Public Works, to the Town Hall staff, to our team at the Transfer Station, the employees of the Town of Stonington have been dedicated public servants throughout this challenging time.
While the operations of the school system do not fall under the Office of the First Selectman, I do want to note that those working in our school system have been valued partners working to ensure all families would have access to food ahead of the school closure; helping ensure the safety of town, nonprofit and first responder buildings; and joining in important diversity, equity and inclusion work.
Although COVID-19 has been a main focus of our work, we have been able to still accomplish a great deal in the past year, thanks to the efforts of staff, as well as the members of our many boards and commissions.
We have filled eight positions in the past year, while also making important changes to existing roles.
We became a Sustainable CT Bronze-certified community and also leveraged their crowdfunding platform to raise money for materials to create a community garden at the Town Hall. Thanks to the generosity of residents and the volunteer capabilities of local Boy Scout Troop 9 of Pawcatuck, as well as support from the town DPW, the expansion of the existing program at Human Services will be ADA-accessible and ready by spring.
Through a grant secured at the start of this year, we will be able put forward a townwide Affordable Housing study, which should be ready in early 2021 for public input and discussion.
Thanks to the efforts of our elected state officials and past local elected officials, we also secured much-needed funding that is being put toward engineering, design and — in 2021 — construction of sidewalks along South Broad Street.
We also saw a great result of collaboration between the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and WPCA in not only moving forward with a $10 million sewer bond, but we also managed to maintain our town’s AAA bond rating and secure Stonington’s lowest interest rate.
While we have accomplished a great deal of important work together in the past year, it has been through the kindness exemplified by so many in our community that we have been able to get through many dark days. We know we still have the winter months ahead of us, but if we can meet each new challenge with compassion, we can all play a part in building a brighter future.
For some, it might be supporting a local business or organization. For others it could be checking in with friends, families and neighbors. Or maybe it is listening to someone with views different from our own and then engaging them in a respectful dialogue. There are so many ways to make a positive difference, and through our collective efforts, we can continue to cultivate kindness in our community.
Danielle Chesebrough is first selectman of the Town of Stonington.
