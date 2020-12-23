Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.