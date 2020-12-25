Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and top municipal officials to reflect on the year, and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
In a year where we have been asked to remain distant, it seems in some ways we are closer than ever. While here in North Stonington we have made necessary adjustments due to the pandemic, we have much to be proud of in 2020.
While we were unable to hold our normal tree-lighting or NoStoFest, we had some new traditions take their place, such as our Easter Bunny Run where the Easter Bunny made his way through many of the 60 square miles of roads in town! This year we also paraded the neighborhoods with light parades for Halloween and Christmas!
Our North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company quietly celebrated 75 years of service to the community and we are thankful to them and all of our emergency responders in town for their unparalleled service to our community. It is more obvious today than ever how indebted we are to our responders.
The town received the prestigious honor of being named a Bronze SustainableCT community once again in 2020. This certification helped us to receive a matching grant to secure funds for Avalonia Land Conservancy to purchase the Sheets Family Forest located on Putker Road. This forest will soon be available for everyone to enjoy in perpetuity.
We’ve managed to install solar arrays on nearly all town buildings as of this year with one final installation to come in spring 2021. This is helping to drastically reduce our carbon footprint and save the town on energy costs.
Social justice was a global movement this year and North Stonington was moved to action. We held our first panelist roundtable on equality and inclusion, which was a healing and informational discussion of community members. We recognized a need for empathy and change and look forward to continued growth and action in these areas in the coming months.
Early this year, the Conservation Commission issued a townwide trail map. We never could have known how valuable this initiative would be, as it came out just prior to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak. Many people were able to use these maps to enjoy our great many hiking trails, as being outdoors was one of the safest activities to do with your family while keeping our circles small.
We completed our 10-year full townwide property revaluation, though differently than in years past. These values will hold for the next 5 years when we do our next revaluation.
Our North Stonington Elementary School construction was finished this year, which marked the completion of renovations of all of our school buildings. Thankfully we now have climate-controlled safe, clean, and state-of-the-art facilities for our students and staff. We are incredibly thankful to the construction teams and our School Modernization Committee for their leadership in getting this project done on time, on budget, and as one of the lowest-cost per-square-foot projects in the state. We were able to borrow at historically low interest rates and our schools are now in good shape for decades to come.
Our polling place for the town moved for the first time in decades, and successful, safe, accurate elections took place in November. We welcome our new registrars Connie Berardi and Amy French to serve the public and thank our outgoing registrars Gladys Chase and Joan Kepler as well as all our poll workers for their service to the community. We also welcome our newly elected state Rep. Greg Howard and returning Sen. Heather Somers. We thank outgoing state Rep. Kate Rotella for her leadership and work during her term.
We have been saying here in North Stonington that if we invest in ourselves others will too, and we have now done that with our new schools and emergency services center, new signage, and an eye toward aesthetics. We are now seeing these investments bear fruit. At the Rotary you will see the small rental units that have been beautifully renovated. The old Tim Hortons has been cleaned up and is soon to be a bakery. The old Subway has been completely transformed and The Tin Peddler will soon open as a seller of local foods. The Red Onion, which tragically suffered a fire, relocated right next door and the old building was torn down and some trees planted in its place. We are thankful to all who have chosen to plant their roots in North Stonington and those businesses that have weathered the storm remaining open when possible in these unprecedented times. We will continue to support them as we all get through this challenging time together.
Like most communities, this year we took to an online form of meetings. We were so proud that with quick action we only took about a two-week break at the beginning of the pandemic before moving all meetings to a virtual format. Our volunteers both elected and appointed did not miss a beat. The silver lining is we are seeing much more participation with these meetings and we will look to keep this online piece even when we return to in-person town meetings.
In addition to our emergency responders we just want to give special thanks to our entire town staff, including town hall, public works, teachers and administration. These people have all worked hard to continue to provide the highest level of service in a year with so much uncertainty and worry. Together we will get through this as we have thus far, and I look forward to a return to normalcy sometime in 2021. For now, please continue to care about your neighbor by wearing masks, keeping distance and washing your hands regularly. These steps are proven to stop the spread and will help assure that we all remain healthy and strong on the other side of this pandemic.
Mike Urgo is first selectman of the Town of North Stonington.
