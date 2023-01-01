Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and municipal leaders to reflect on the year and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
The past two years have been a challenge because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic woes. Despite these challenges, the outgoing council under the leadership of Nell Carpenter had many successes to its credit. Those successes include a new police officer funded by a COPS grant, a charter review process completed and amendments voted on, APRA money allocated and some distributed, facilitation of hundreds of COVID-19 tests, continuation of the popular Food Truck Nights, negotiation of the use of our transfer station by Hopkinton residents for a fee, a bigger and better Christmas festival, state certification of the town’s Comprehensive Plan, FEMA certification of the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, completion of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank Municipal Resilience Program, the award of a $71,000 grant from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to complete the new dog park and the award of $150,000 from Senator Reed’s office for police station upgrades.
The new 2022 Richmond Town Council consists of council President Mark Trimmer, returning for a third term after an extended illness, Council Vice President Rich Nassaney, in his fourth term, as well as new councilors Helen Sheehan, Samantha Wilcox and Mike Colasante. The new council has a broad cross-section of professional skills and is ready to work as one to meet the challenges of the next two years.
The most difficult challenges our town faces are continued reduction of state aid and rampant inflation. The prime goal of the new council is to maintain or reduce the property tax burden on the town’s residents while improving town services to these residents. This will be accomplished by bringing quality commercial development into the town in properly zoned areas to share in the tax burden and to improve the quality of life for all town residents, while maintaining or reducing the town’s budget expenses. Other challenges are to address the shortage of low-income and affordable housing and to continue improving the town’s aging infrastructure. All this must be accomplished while we preserve the town’s rural character, which is the reason many of us moved into Richmond in the first place. Another area of potential savings is to partner with adjacent towns for some key services and purchases.
Some initiatives that will come before the new council this year include the adoption of new Aquifer Protection Overlay District regulations to protect the water supply, as well as promote economic growth, a major road improvement project on Route 138 from Stop & Shop to the intersection of Richmond Townhouse Road, the extension of the town water supply and Action Grants to improve climate resiliency townwide.
This can best be accomplished by the entire town working as a team, with the town’s residents being the most important part of this team. I’d like to thank the town’s residents and town employees for their support and wish everyone a happy and blessed new year.
Mark Trimmer is president of the Richmond Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.