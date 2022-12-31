Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and municipal leaders to reflect on the year and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
On Feb. 28, 2022, I stepped into this new role of town manager after spending the past 34-plus years on the Police Department. I questioned myself if I was making the right move, as I have worked under 16 town managers during my tenure on the police department. Having served as both interim town manager and chief of police for the previous six months, I realized the positions were similar in that both involved answering to the needs of the community by listening and responding to the issues.
I am thankful that the Town Council had the confidence to put me in this new role, as I realized there would be many new challenges and needs from the community that were different from my previous role. I had to hire my replacement for police chief, as well as many other vacancies within the town. As have many communities nationwide, we have faced staffing shortages and faced challenges in attracting people to municipal positions as the salary structure in the private sector is much higher. As I worked through the budget process, I was able to negotiate and ratify three-year contracts with both the local 808 Laborers Union as well as the Police Department IBPO 503, in which I was able negotiate monetary benefit increases to assist in attracting applicants to many of the vacant positions. As a result, we welcomed 35 new hires to vacant positions, 26 lateral transfers of town staff into new positions within the town, and 71 seasonal hires. This brings the police department to full staffing, while the town side currently has three vacant positions, one in management and two union positions. In the end, I wish to commend all the town staff who stepped up to take on the extra tasks, participate in dozens of interview panels, welcome and train all the new personnel joining the town’s workforce, as most will not see this many hires in their entire career as we have in the last year.
Ultimately, the 2022-23 budget resulted in an increase to the tax rate of 1.9% as we strive to better the current services of the town while allocating the funding to maintain all the town’s facilities, building and grounds. This is quite the challenge while staff, boards, and councils attempt to cut budgets in these areas as their goals are to keep increases to a minimum. Good job to the previous council for their hard work in getting this done.
I commend all involved in the many town projects completed in 2022, as the Town Council allocated over $4 million in ARPA funding toward town recreation fields, buildings, equipment, small business grants, and many others, all of which benefit the entire make-up of our community. As the newly elected Town Council will decide on the direction of the remaining ARPA funding for the upcoming projects on the horizon for 2023, I am confident we will all work toward making the hard decisions in moving these forward in the best interest of the town.
As a result of the November election, we welcomed in a new council and School Committee who may have different outlooks, concerns, and direction for the town. We welcome any new ideas and look forward to working with all sides in building a bright future for the town of Westerly.
Although you very quickly realize in this position that you are not going to please everyone, make everyone happy, or completely resolve every issue to everyone’s satisfaction, I am committed to working hard, communicating, and taking on all the issues while looking out for the best interests of the entire town. I am sure there are many unforeseen challenges ahead of us in the upcoming year, but I assure you that the entire town staff is committed to working alongside the community members, boards, and the Town Council, to get us through these challenges and provide the highest level of service to all, as we continue to make Westerly a great community to reside and visit. Happy 2023 to all.
Shawn Lacey is the town manager of Westerly.
