Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and municipal leaders to reflect on the year and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
Stonington Public Schools looks forward to using the newly established leadership team’s momentum to continue improving district programming, culture, and climate in 2023. A new district logo and branding standards have already set a tone of renewal for SPS as educators, families and students collectively emerge from the stress imposed by the pandemic. Work will continue in the new year to achieve the Board of Education’s goals as they relate to four improvement categories: academics; diversity, equity and inclusion; family engagement; and community engagement.
Academics
The district will continue to build on its record of academic excellence. The Connecticut Department of Education recently recognized Deans Mill School and West Vine Street School as Schools of Distinction in the Connecticut Accountability Report. This report also showed that the middle and high school student achievement scores were among the leaders in the region.
Each school is creating action steps for the rest of this year toward the goal of all four schools in the district earning the status as Schools of Distinction in the 2022-23 Accountability Report next fall. In addition to continuous improvement in student achievement and growth in the four core academic areas, Stonington Public Schools will add inclusive and innovative programming with new encore classes at Stonington Middle School and expand programs such as the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training at Stonington High School.
In a partnership with the Successful Practices Network, an organization that facilitates future-focused discussions and planning sessions in schools, Stonington Public Schools will explore and implement small innovative instructional practices that anticipate the instruction needs and career paths of the class of 2035, the current kindergarten class. These may include using artificial intelligence in the classroom, non-traditional instructional models, and reciprocal professional development opportunities with local organizations.
Diversity, equity and inclusion
One challenge the district continues to face is the percentage of chronic absenteeism among our student population. With assistance from outside consultants and the implementation of several new innovative practices, all schools expect improvement in attendance data, especially at Stonington High School. The district continues to partner with consultants from EASTCONN to increase student engagement in all schools as part of the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion goal. Both district and school leaders visit classrooms in all subject areas and grade levels to monitor student engagement and collectively review that data. Stonington is a leader in this work and has presented at the state and national levels regarding research-based practices to improve student engagement. The idea behind this work is that engaged students attend school regularly, access the curriculum meaningfully, and achieve at high levels.
Family engagement
All schools will continue to meet with their newly established Welcoming Schools Teams and expand the collaborative endeavors between families and the educational staff. These partnerships will further develop “links to learning” and provide opportunities and resources for families to actively partner in the educational process. One example of an upcoming “link to learning” at Deans Mill School involves Grade 3 teachers inviting parents into ELA class sometime after the winter break. The students and teachers will model the use of the R.A.C.E. (Restate the Question, Answer the Question, Cite the Source, Explain) strategy for family members. The students and family members will then collaborate to respond to a story using the strategy while the teachers provide support as needed. The RACE strategy is used throughout elementary school and provides a foundation for helping students to delve deeper into texts to demonstrate evidence of understanding. This strategy will help parents support their child at home with written comprehension. Each school will continue identifying specific ways to enhance home-to-school partnerships.
Community engagement
The district strengthened community partnerships by working with New England Science and Sailing to create new professional development and co-teaching models. We also partnered with the Ocean State Chamber of Commerce, implementing seasonal student art exhibits. The district also collaborates with the Town to investigate possible partnerships, including sustainability projects. Stonington Public Schools will continue to expand collaborative partnerships with the Stonington Police Department and other first responders, Mystic Seaport, COMO, Mystic Aquarium, LaGrua Center, and the Yellow Farmhouse.
Mary Anne Butler is the superintendent of schools in Stonington.
