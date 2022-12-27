Editor’s note: At the end of each year, The Sun provides an opportunity for area school superintendents and municipal leaders to reflect on the year and, if they wish, discuss plans for the new year.
When I first took office three years ago, I could have never imagined how much we would have all gone through together.
Of the many, varied experiences there has been one thread tying it all together for me. There is so much out of our control, from moments within our daily lives to the decisions made by others outside our circle. There are things we have to accept that we cannot control, but there are also so many opportunities to make choices that can change the course of events for the better.
We have the opportunity every day to look for the good in one another or focus on the bad. Both are there. But when we choose to look for the good, you can almost always find it.
And it is through this lens that we will be better able to address the very real challenges facing our community. I have been honored and humbled to get to know so many different people over these past years. I have learned a great deal from individuals who think very differently from me, and know the end results of our work have been enhanced by these collaborations.
Nothing is possible without teamwork. And we are so fortunate in Stonington to have some many amazing people who care so much about our community. From our team at Human Services to our Police Department, Town Hall staff, Department of Public Works, and our Transfer Station. We have so many employees in the Town of Stonington that are truly dedicated to public service.
While the operations of the school system do not fall under the first selectman, those working in our school system have been valued partners and bring such dedication to serving the children and families in our community.
We rely heavily on the work done by our over 40 local nonprofits and 30-plus municipal boards. Our community would not run without the work done by countless volunteers and donors.
We are a community that benefits from the diverse range of skills and perspectives all of these individuals offer. It is how we have been able to make important progress in our community, including: conserving over 300 acres of land off Al Harvey Road; identifying a balanced and productive use for our ARPA funds; the Veterans Monument Project; launching a new curbside composting program; taking a more proactive approach to addressing mental health needs; nearing completion of the long-awaited Route 1 sidewalks and Mystic River Boathouse Park projects; securing funds to create a water loop system in a segment of Pawcatuck and address infrastructure enhancements needed at our Town Dock to help ensure the future for our commercial fishing fleet; maintaining our AAA bond rating; and laying the groundwork for future projects, like a recreational, multi-use park along the Pawcatuck River and climate resiliency work across the community.
While we have accomplished a great deal of important work together, there is still much to be done over the coming years. Will we choose to be a community that works to engage with people whose views are different from our own? To understand one another’s hopes and fears? Working to build relationships, with those outsides of our own circles, is challenging, but it can also yield solutions sometimes thought unimaginable.
We hope many of you will take up this challenge and work with us to create new opportunities within our community. We will all make mistakes along the way; we may lose faith at times, but in the end, if we meet each new challenge with compassion, we can all play a part in building a brighter future together.
I hope you know that you each have a skill that can benefit the community, and we would welcome you contributing in any way you can.
There are so many ways to make a positive difference, and through our collective efforts, we can continue to cultivate a community where each of us feels valued and are all proud to call home.
Danielle Chesebrough is the first selectman of Stonington.
